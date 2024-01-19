Meet our new spring lecturers

Berkeley Journalism is thrilled to announce four dynamic new lecturers who will teach courses in the spring semester. Each brings expertise from business reporting, to reporting on government and politics, to video storytelling and animation. Two are alumni of the school.

“This group of visiting lecturers is extraordinary for the depth of real-world industry experience they bring to the school — from currently covering election-year politics and editing big tech to practicing the crafts of video storytelling and animation,” said Dean Geeta Anand. “These lecturers will contribute to Berkeley Journalism’s philosophy of learning journalism by doing journalism at the highest levels.”

Caron Creighton (’19), resident filmmaker at SFFilm FilmHouse and Berkeley Journalism alum, has reported on Israel/Palestine and global African migration patterns for the Associated Press and is currently working on a film about the Bay Area’s homelessness crisis. She will teach “Video Reporting and Storytelling” to first year graduate students.

Tom Giles is an award-winning editor, reporter and manager who works with Bloomberg’s San Francisco, New York and London bureaus. He will teach “Covering Silicon Valley” as part of our new Business Journalism certificate program, a joint initiative with Haas School of Business.

NPR Senior White House Correspondent Tamara Keith, a Berkeley Journalism alum, co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. She will teach a 5-week online political reporting course focused on the 2024 elections.

The Washington Post’s Daron Taylor is an award-winning senior animator and video editor, whose work spans design, food, business and politics. She will teach an online course called “Animating the News.”