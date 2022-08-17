Liana Hsu Joins J-School as Admissions Director

Dear Berkeley Journalism Community,

Please join me in giving a very warm welcome to Liana Hsu, the new admissions director at Berkeley Journalism.

Liana is a passionate higher education leader and enrollment management professional dedicated to advancing access and equity in education. She comes with experience working across many areas in higher education, including admissions, recruitment, student services and alumni relations. Most recently, she served as the associate director of admissions and student services at the Haas School of Business for the master of financial engineering program. She oversaw orientation, graduation, curriculum planning and advising, and co-launched a women’s leadership program. Prior to joining UC Berkeley, she led enrollment for three graduate programs at the USC Rossier School of Education and served on the events team at the USC Alumni Association.

Liana was born in Los Angeles and was raised in Tustin, California and Taipei. She has also spent time studying and working abroad in Germany and Indonesia. Liana earned her master of education in enrollment management and policy from USC Rossier School of Education and a bachelor of science in business administration from USC Marshall School of Business.

Among Liana’s many hobbies are hiking, traveling, scuba diving, playing with her two-year old puppy, Archie, and spending time with family and friends.

Liana will report to Blaine Jones, senior director of student affairs, who served as admissions director until being promoted to his new role earlier this year.

Please join me in congratulating Blaine, who worked hard over the summer, together with Associate Deans Jeremy Rue and Lisa Armstrong and Betsy Rate, director of career development, in recruiting and hiring for Liana’s position.

Geeta Anand

Dean and Professor

Robert A. Peck Chair

