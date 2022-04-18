Blaine Jones Promoted to Senior Director of Student Affairs

Dear Berkeley Journalism Community,

I am thrilled to announce the promotion of Blaine Jones, our admissions director, to the role of senior director of student affairs.

Blaine’s appointment follows a nationwide search led by Associate Deans Jeremy Rue and Lisa Armstrong. I want to express my gratitude to Jeremy and Lisa, as well as the students and staff who provided valuable input in our search to fill this critical role at Berkeley Journalism.

In his new role, Blaine will lead our school’s office of student affairs, which oversees graduate admissions, academic advising and registration, career services, financial aid and fellowships, student employment and enrichment programming. He will spearhead the school’s efforts to create an atmosphere of belonging for all students, support their academic experience and career development in the deepest, fullest way, and recruit the best, most diverse student body year after year.

As the leader of student affairs at Berkeley Journalism, Blaine will serve on the school’s Executive Committee, the advisory group to the dean. Betsy Rate, director of career development, Michele Kerr, graduate and undergraduate student advisor, and our new admissions director will report to Blaine. With support from staff and faculty, Blaine will continue to also serve as admissions director until we have hired his replacement for that role. A search is already underway.

Blaine joined Berkeley Journalism in 2021 as admissions director, ushering in our class of 2023 and starting recruitment for our class of 2024. He has contributed to many committees, most recently stepping in to lead the Equity and Inclusion Committee to continue driving the work of the school’s Anti-Racism Plan.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Blaine graduated from UC Berkeley with a bachelor’s degree in political economy and a professional graduate certification in higher education administration and student affairs. He received his master’s degree in organizational leadership from the University of San Francisco, School of Education.

From his many roles at UC Berkeley over the past decade, Blaine brings experience in academic advising, curriculum and enrollment management, student development, diversity initiatives, recruitment and admissions. He’s served as an adjunct instructor, educational facilitator and policy advocate.

With so much excitement about the expertise and enthusiasm, in addition to creative and strategic ideas that Blaine brings to our community in this critically important leadership role,

Geeta Anand

Dean and Professor

Robert A. Peck Chair

Berkeley Journalism