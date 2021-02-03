Introducing Admissions Director Blaine Jones

Dear Berkeley Journalism Community,

I am thrilled to announce that Blaine Jones will be our new admissions director, starting February 10th.

Blaine has worked at UC Berkeley for 11 years in various academic departments and organizations including Film & Media Studies, History of Art, Mathematics, and most recently, the Goldman School of Public Policy.

He brings a wealth of experience in academic advising, curriculum and enrollment management, student services and identity development, diversity outreach, recruitment and admissions. He has been an adjunct instructor, educational facilitator, and policy advocate.

Blaine hails from Los Angeles, California. He is an alum of UC Berkeley with his bachelor’s degree in political economy and his professional graduate certificate in higher education administration and student affairs. He received his master’s degree in organization and leadership from the University of San Francisco, School of Education.

We are so excited about the expertise, creative and strategic ideas and enthusiasm Blaine brings to the Berkeley Journalism community. You can reach Blaine at blainejones@berkeley.edu to send him an early welcome message!

I want to thank Tracy Pascua Dea, our incredibly dedicated head of student services, who led the search that produced such an accomplished new member of our community.

With great excitement about the transformative work Blaine will do in admissions at Berkeley Journalism,

Geeta Anand

Dean and Professor