Celebrating Women’s History Month

Dear Berkeley Journalism Community,

In the face of overwhelming odds and geopolitical conflict, women rise. It gives me great joy to celebrate Women’s History Month at Berkeley Journalism.

When I think of women blazing a trail in the field of journalism, the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Maria Ressa comes to mind. As co-founder of the Philippines-based online news organization Rappler.com, Ressa has risked her life and faced jail time for her journalism. She has been outspoken about the role Big Tech has played in spreading disinformation around the globe.

I think of investigative reporter and founding member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), Ida B. Wells. Born into slavery in Mississippi, Wells used her skills as a reporter to bring the horrors of lynching to an international audience and openly confronted white women in the suffrage movement who failed to make racial violence a priority.

As an Indian woman, I have faced many challenges in my long reporting career. But it is thanks to women who took notice of my talent, who personally lobbied on my behalf, that I was able to rise in this profession largely dominated by men.

The huge strides made by women in our community is a source of pride to me and to all of you. Truth-seeking, fact-based journalism helps us to identify problems and to imagine a better world.

Please read and relish this selection of significant achievements of some members of our most amazing community. May their stories inspire you to rise: