Berkeley Journalism Announces New Advisory Board Member Kathy Im

Kathy Im, who oversees the Journalism and Media program at the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, has joined The Graduate School of Journalism of the University of California, Berkeley, as a new member of its distinguished Advisory Board.

Im, a recognized leader in journalism philanthropy, oversees MacArthur Foundation programs that include supporting many of the foremost institutions of public service journalism, documentary storytelling, and participatory civic media.

Im said she was thrilled to join the Advisory Board at the School, which has become, “a symbol of hope and reinvention” under Anand.

“Dean Anand is opening the doors wide and inviting students regardless of their background or circumstances to prepare for one of the most important and consequential professions safeguarding American democracy,” said Im. “I could not be more excited to join and support her as she carries out her bold vision for Berkeley Journalism.”

The School’s extraordinary mission resonates deeply with Im. She sees herself in the type of student Anand wants to help gain access to the education Berkeley offers — “an immigrant, a student whose parents cannot afford the tuition, or a student for whom a career in journalism, storytelling, and public service feels out of reach.”

Anand said Im, “brings a deep and nuanced understanding of journalism fundraising to our Advisory Board at a time when we have hugely important fundraising goals.”

“She’s also one of the wisest, smartest and most powerful women I know. I couldn’t be more excited to have her as a key partner in taking the limits off who gets to be a journalist in this world.”

Im is a member of the Peabody Award Board of Jurors, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Harris Council at the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy. In 2021, President Biden nominated her to serve on the Board of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Previously, she was a Board member of Media Impact Funders and the Center for Asian American Media, and Board Chair of Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders in Philanthropy. In 2007, she was named a Leadership Greater Chicago Fellow, which recognizes Chicago’s civic leaders.

Im hosted an event in June on how the pandemic pushed journalists to collaborate that featured two of our former students, Daniel Lempres and Meiying Wu. The recent graduates discussed their projects for The New York Times and PBS NewsHour, led by Professor David Barstow for the School’s landmark Chronicling Covid project.

Im is the third member of the Advisory Board to be appointed since Anand became dean in the fall of 2020. She pledged to diversify the board as part of a larger mission to change the face of journalism. The other two new members, Andrea Wishom Young and Ron Nixon, joined the board last year.