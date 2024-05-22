White House Correspondents’ Association scholars Negar Ajayebi (’25) and Coral Murphy Marcos (’24) attend annual dinner in Washington

Alum Coral Murphy Marcos (’24) and student Negar Ajayebi (’25) were honored by the White House Correspondents’ Association at a celebration in Washington, DC in late April.

Ajayebi was awarded the White House Correspondents’ Association college scholarship in 2024 alongside journalism students from 16 colleges and universities nationwide. Murphy Marcos, who graduated from Berkeley Journalism in May, was awarded the scholarship in 2021, but not publicly celebrated until now.

“Our student scholars represent the energy, curiosity and creativity of young content creators who have excelled in their studies and will chart their own paths in professional reporting,” said Kelly O’Donnell, president of the WHCA in an announcement of the recipients. “As institutions everywhere face crises in public confidence, our student scholars bring a fresh perspective and a desire to better understand the world around them.”

Iranian born Ajayebi has been a freelance audio journalist researching, editing and hosting podcasts for almost a decade. She says her heart beats loudest when covering diasporic arts and culture. With a microphone in hand and a passion for storytelling, Negar likes to champion stories that often go untold. Through her work, she aims to foster empathy, understanding and a sense of unity across cultures. She holds a Masters of Media Management and a Bachelors of Journalism from the University of Tehran.

Murphy Marcos is a freelance journalist who has written for The New York Times, The Guardian, The Nation, El Pais and Esquire, among others. In 2021, she joined The New York Times as the David Carr Fellow. Previously, Murphy Marcos worked as a reporter for USA Today, where she covered business and technology. In 2019, she was an intern for Bloomberg News. She won a White House Correspondents’ Association scholarship in 2021 and is a graduate of the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras, and a native of Manatí, Puerto Rico.

The students were featured at a luncheon and program in their honor in DC on April 26 and guests of the WHCA at its annual dinner on April 27.