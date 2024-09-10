Update on UC Berkeley Journalism Dean

Dear Berkeley Journalism community,

Our UC Berkeley Journalism Dean Geeta Anand told faculty, staff and students last week that she would immediately take leave for the remainder of the semester.

Please find below a message from UC Berkeley’s Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Ben Hermalin, who today announced Geeta’s leave and my appointment as acting dean.

I want to thank Geeta for her transformative leadership and vision for excellence and equity in journalism education at a time when the integrity of journalism is essential to the future of our democracy. Geeta’s contributions to our school and field are innumerable, and we look forward to her return as dean in spring 2025.

As an alum, professor and associate dean, I am humbled by the opportunity to serve Berkeley Journalism in this new capacity, and I am grateful for this chance to work in partnership with our extraordinary faculty, staff and alumni community.

Together, I know that we can ensure the school’s positive trajectory and continued impact on the next generation of journalists.

Thank you for being part of the Berkeley Journalism community. Please feel free to reach out to me at .jschool_dean@berkeley.edu.

With appreciation,

Elena

Elena Conis

Acting Dean and Professor

UC Berkeley Journalism

________________________________________________

Letter from Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Ben Hermalin

Dear Colleagues:

Berkeley Journalism Dean Geeta Anand will take leave for the remainder of the fall 2024 semester, effective immediately. We hope she will be able to return to her position as dean in spring 2025.

Professor Elena Conis M.S. ’03, M.J. ’04, Ph.D. will serve as acting dean for the remainder of the fall semester. Conis is a professor of journalism and history at UC Berkeley and a historian of medicine, public health and the environment. She holds a Ph.D. in the history of medicine from the University of California, San Francisco, and master’s degrees in journalism and public health from Berkeley. She currently serves as associate dean. We are so very grateful for her willingness to serve.

As you are likely aware, Dean Anand previously announced that this academic year would be her last as dean. The search for the next permanent dean of the school has already begun and we are on track with our planned timeline.

If you have any questions, please reach out to Acting Dean Elena Conis at jschool_dean@berkeley.edu.

Best regards,

Ben

Benjamin E. Hermalin

Executive Vice Chancellor & Provost