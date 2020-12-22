Berkeley Journalism publishes student photography book “The City”

View full copy of The City
The photographs in this year’s Blurb book—documenting life in cities during a global pandemic— were produced by students in the photojournalism class in the fall of 2020. Ken Light, the Reva and David Logan Professor of Photojournalism, was the faculty advisor.
Text: Brett Marsh (’21)
Front Cover: Yuriria Ávila Guzmán (’21)
Design/Layout: Nick Burt
