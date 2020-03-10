Search for new dean of the Graduate School of Journalism begins

The University of California, Berkeley seeks a visionary leader, courageous innovator and accomplished journalist to serve as the next dean of the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism.

For more than 50 years, the Berkeley School of Journalism has been equipping exceptional students with the core values, time-honored skills and innovative tools to reveal and report the truth. Never has the need been greater to prepare the next generation of professionals committed to reporting on contemporary realities with precision, care and eloquence, and who care deeply about the values and civic purpose that make journalism indispensable to a democratic society.

One of the few two-year immersion master’s programs in the country—and the only graduate journalism program in the University of California system—Berkeley leverages close faculty contact, small classes and creative collaboration to prepare tomorrow’s most influential journalists—to tell stories that matter, to pursue and disseminate the truth, and to be catalysts for justice, human rights and meaningful change.

The next dean will provide vision and strategic and intellectual leadership for the school while fully realizing synergies across UC Berkeley. The dean will offer adept operational oversight of a professional school in a complex institutional environment grounded in shared governance and a deep commitment to undergraduate and graduate education.

The dean will model leadership in advancing institutional diversity, equity and inclusion; strengthen the school through new philanthropic support, strategic partnerships and innovative mechanisms to diversify revenue; and engage and inspire stakeholders within the school and across the campus to amplify the impact of UC Berkeley and enhance the distinction of the Graduate School of Journalism.

UC Berkeley is internationally renowned for excellence, the opportunities it affords students of all backgrounds, and pioneering achievements across all disciplines. The Berkeley campus is home to more than 31,000 undergraduates and more than 11,000 graduate students, and approximately 1,500 ladder-rank faculty across 14 schools and colleges. Located near San Francisco and Silicon Valley, Berkeley sits at the epicenter of imagination and invention in the realm of global media.

To be considered, applicants must have an advanced degree or a minimum of 10 years of professional journalism experience.

The successful candidate will merit a tenured appointment as Professor. In reviewing candidates for tenure, the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism looks principally for superior practitioners of journalism, in whatever form of the craft, while also acknowledging the contribution of scholarly research and media analysis in one’s education.

Applicants must submit a CV, preferably with a letter of interest, using WittKieffer’s candidate portal or by e-mail. Applicants must also apply directly to UC Berkeley at aprecruit.berkeley.edu/JPF02498. For fullest consideration, materials should be received by June 30, 2020.

Confidential nominations, inquiries and applications can be directed to:

Philip Tang and Breanna Liddell

WittKieffer

BerkeleyJournalismDean@wittkieffer.com

The University of California, Berkeley, is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer with a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of diversity. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age or protected veteran status. For the complete University of California nondiscrimination and affirmative action policy see: http://policy.ucop.edu/doc/4000376/NondiscrimAffirmAct.

This position is a sensitive position and is subject to a criminal background check.

Questions may be referred to Dana Jantz at 510-642-1963 or jantz@berkeley.edu.