‘Right to Remain Secret’ wins George Polk Award for Justice Reporting

On the heels of winning the Selden Ring Award, alums Katey Rusch (’20) and Casey Smith (’20) have won the 2024 George Polk Award for Justice Reporting for their two-part story “Right to Remain Secret,” Long Island University announced today. The story, investigated and written through the Investigative Reporting Program and published in the San Francisco Chronicle, exposes a system for concealing police misconduct by California law enforcement officers for decades.

Investigative Reporting Program Chair David Barstow and other IRP staff supported Rusch and Smith in investigating so called “clean record agreements” in California, from conception through publishing.

The Polk Award announcement noted:

Katey Rusch and Casey Smith, alumnae of the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism Investigative Reporting Program working with the support of the program, have won the Justice Reporting award for “Right to Remain Secret,” a two-part series published by the San Francisco Chronicle. A product of five years of research, their stories detailed how dozens of police officers in California arranged to cleanse their records of damaging behavior and retire with lucrative pensions in secret deals that allowed their departments to avoid cumbersome dismissal proceedings.The practice was curtailed following these revelations.

“This story took intrepid reporting to break through a system of silence and opacity that intentionally prevents accountability for police misconduct in California,” said Barstow. “We applaud our partners at the San Francisco Chronicle for the courage to hold power to account in publishing this investigation.”

This is the second Polk Award won by IRP-incubated stories in the last five years. In 2021, a Polk was awarded to “American Insurrection,” a collaboration with PBS Frontline and ProPublica culminating in a 90-minute documentary and companion 4,500-word article that examined the rise of far-right extremist groups in the United States by Ellie Lightfoot (’21), Gisela Pérez de Acha (’20) and Kathryn Hurd (’21).