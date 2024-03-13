Jeremiah Rhodes and Tarini Mehta named Class of 2024 student commencement speakers

Warm congratulations to Jeremiah Rhodes and Tarini Mehta on being named the Class of 2024 student commencement speakers by their peers!

Tarini Mehta is an investigative reporter and narrative writer who’s passionate about stories focused on health and housing equity and government accountability. She has written for The Mercury News, East Bay Times, Richmond Confidential, India Today, The Diplomat, The Hindu and The Print, among others. Born and raised in India, she co-chairs the UC Berkeley chapter of the South Asian Journalists’ Association.

Jeremiah O. Rhodes is a journalist and researcher who was born and raised throughout the American South. His work has been featured in The Washington Post, The San Francisco Chronicle, The Tennessean and Searchlight New Mexico, among others. Rhodes is currently a Democracy Researcher at Documented, an investigative watchdog group, where he’s researching the ways that groups and donors are working to undermine the democratic process. He is the co-chair of the UC Berkeley chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists and the Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists. Photo: Jule-Sophie Hermann (‘24)