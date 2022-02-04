Berkeley Journalism Announces Reporting on China Initiative

To help international journalists understand China’s culture, history and languages so they can better cover the country, Berkeley Journalism has launched a new Reporting on China initiative.

The program is part of the School’s renewed focus on international reporting, and complements our India Reporting Project, Earth Journalism and Professor Mark Danner’s Reporting on America Abroad courses.

The full semester course underway this spring is being co-taught by New York Times reporters Edward Wong and Amy Qin. Wong is also an alum and Advisory Board member of Berkeley Journalism. As part of this initiative, the School will also offer a fellowship to an incoming Berkeley Journalism student with a demonstrated interest in covering China and award three annual prizes for the best student journalism about China.

“We are so thrilled to do our part as a journalism school to help improve journalism about China so that the world understands this country in a more nuanced way,” Geeta Anand, dean of Berkeley Journalism, said. “And to be able to take a class taught by two of the top journalists covering China is an amazing opportunity for our students.”

There is a great need for U.S. journalists who have deep knowledge about China to cover the country sensitively and accurately, said Bak Chan, board member and past president of the UC Berkeley California Alumni Association Chinese Chapter. He is helping fund the initiative.

“Having acquired an amazing education at Berkeley, I love having an opportunity to do something meaningful to support Cal,” Chan said. “I am excited to contribute to the establishment of a China partnership program at Berkeley Journalism and participate actively in the subsequent public fundraising effort.”

Edward Wong served for nearly a decade as a New York Times correspondent and bureau chief in Beijing, and is writing a book on China while reporting on foreign policy for the Times. Amy Qin is an international correspondent for The Times, covering the intersection of culture, politics and society in China. She was based in Beijing for eight years.

The scholarship will cover half of the fellow’s tuition cost each year, or $14,000. The School will award three annual prizes ranging from $1,000-$3,000 for the best student journalism about China.

Those interested in donating to our Reporting on China initiative may contact Assistant Dean for Advancement Steve Katz: stevekatz@berkeley.edu.