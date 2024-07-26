Berkeley Journalism Alumni Nominated for Emmy Awards in News and Doc

Seven Berkeley Journalism alumni are among the “exceptional journalists and documentarians” named nominees in the News & Documentary Emmy Awards.

Violet Du Feng (’04) is nominated for Best Documentary for Independent Lens’ Hidden Letters (PBS), which reveals how modern women in China are working to maintain the tradition of Nüshu, a secret calligraphy language used to communicate during a time when many women were kept from literacy.

Rachel de Leon’s (’14) “Victim/Suspect” (Netflix) is nominated for best Investigative Documentary. The film is the result of a four-year investigation and features a first-of-its-kind case study of investigations in which police charged self-reporting sexual assault and rape victims with a crime. Elena Neale-Sacks (’22), Betty Márquez Rosales (’20) and Skyler Glover (’21) were researchers on the documentary. Myah Overstreet (’23) and Buddy Terry (’23) were production assistants on local shoots.

Lauren Rosenfeld Capps (’12) produced “Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court” (Showtime), nominated for best Politics & Government Documentary. The film takes an in-depth look at Supreme Court cases that altered the state of the union.

Jeffrey Plunkett (’05) is the showrunner and an executive producer of “Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller,” (National Geographic) which received a stunning 20 nominations. He is also the executive producer of “Science Fair the Series” (National Geographic) nominated for Outstanding Science And Technology Documentary. The film looks at nine high schoolers from around the globe navigate rivalries, setbacks and hormones on their journey to compete at the International Science and Engineering Fair.

Emily Taguchi (’06) was supervising producer on “Without Roe: The New Abortion Landscape” (CNN), a verité documentary chronicling those at the frontlines, nominated for Outstanding Health Or Medical Coverage. The hour-long documentary for The Whole Story, the weekly documentary program hosted by Anderson Cooper, was produced by a women-led team of journalists and filmmakers.

Sarah Cahlan (‘19) reported and edited, “Failure at the Fence,” (PBS FRONTLINE | The Washington Post) nominated for an Emmy in the news category for Outstanding Research and Outstanding Editing. The film examines how Hamas breached Israel’s security barrier on Oct. 7.

Jason Spingarn-Koff (’01) was the executive producer on “Cosmic Time Machine” (Netflix), nominated for Outstanding Science And Technology Documentary. With unique access behind-the-scenes to NASA’s ambitious mission to launch the James Webb Space Telescope, the film follows a team of engineers and scientists as they take the next giant leap in our quest to understand the universe.

The 45th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards honor programming content from more than 2200 submissions that originally premiered in calendar-year 2023, judged by a pool of more than 980 peer professionals from across the television and streaming/digital media news and documentary industry.

The awards will be presented in two ceremonies in New York, September 25 and 26.

By Marlena Telvick