Andrea Lampros joins leadership team as first director of strategic communications and marketing

Berkeley Journalism is proud to announce it has hired alum Andrea Lampros (‘97) to lead strategic communications for the school and the California Local News Fellowship Program.

Lampros worked as a newspaper reporter, freelancer, and local magazine editor for more than a decade before taking on roles at UC Berkeley. She most recently served as the communications director of the Berkeley School of Education. She worked for more than nine years at the Human Rights Center at Berkeley Law, where she was the associate director and co-founder of the Human Rights Center Investigations Lab. She is the co-author of the just-released “Graphic: Trauma and Meaning in Our Online Lives,” a book co-authored with Alexa Koenig, co-faculty director of the Human Rights Center.

At Berkeley Journalism, Lampros will collaborate with school leadership to effectively communicate the school’s mission, which is to expand the worldwide impact of fact-based, inclusive journalism by training the next generation of diverse, exceptional storytellers. She will strategize with faculty, students and staff on how to amplify the important work underway. In addition, she will help improve internal communications for greater transparency and community building.

Lampros will also assist the California Local News Fellowship Program in communicating the impact of the 37 fellows who are working for local news outlets around the state.

Dean Geeta Anand said she’s thrilled to welcome Lampros back to the school in this new role.

“With her expertise as both a former journalist and expert communicator, Andrea will help us talk about the impact our students, faculty and alumni are making in the world and the critical importance of journalism education at this time,” Anand said.

Lampros said she is excited and grateful to return to the school to advance multiple initiatives to ensure greater diversity in journalism and groundbreaking reporting — whether it’s local or global. “Powerful journalism has always been important to society, and right now it’s even more critical to democracy, human rights and the future of our planet,” she said.