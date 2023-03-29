Berkeley Journalism Announces New Advisory Board Members for the California Local News Fellowship Program

Berkeley Journalism is delighted to announce four new members to the California Local News Fellowship Advisory Board. The Advisory Board, which includes journalism education and newsroom leaders from across the state, will help shape the future of the program and serve as the selection committee for participating news outlets and fellows.

The new Advisory Board members are:

Regina Brown Wilson, executive director of California Black Media

Gabriel Lerner, editor emeritus and editorial writer at La Opinión

Derek Moore, award-winning freelance journalist and president of the Pacific Media Workers Guild

, award-winning freelance journalist and president of the Pacific Media Workers Guild Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado, news director at KVPR (Valley Public Radio) in Fresno

The complete list of advisors can be found here.

The CA Local News Fellowship is a multi-year, state-funded program to support and strengthen local news reporting in California, with a focus on underserved communities. The selection process is currently underway for the first cohort of 40 fellows and newsrooms. Participants will be announced in June 2023 and fellows will begin their two-year fellowships in September 2023. Visit the CA Local New Fellowship website for more information and program updates.