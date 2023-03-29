Berkeley Journalism Announces New Advisory Board Members for the California Local News Fellowship Program

March 29, 2023

Berkeley Journalism is delighted to announce four new members to the California Local News Fellowship Advisory Board. The Advisory Board, which includes journalism education and newsroom leaders from across the state, will help shape the future of the program and serve as the selection committee for participating news outlets and fellows.

The new Advisory Board members are:

From left to right: Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado, Derek Moore, Gabriel Lerner and Regina Brown Wilson.

The complete list of advisors can be found here.

The CA Local News Fellowship is a multi-year, state-funded program to support and strengthen local news reporting in California, with a focus on underserved communities. The selection process is currently underway for the first cohort of 40 fellows and newsrooms. Participants will be announced in June 2023 and fellows will begin their two-year fellowships in September 2023. Visit the CA Local New Fellowship website for more information and program updates.

