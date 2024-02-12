Alums Jason Cohn and Camille Servan-Schreibrer’s “Modernism, Inc” screens at SF Indie Film Fest

February 12, 2024

Pink poster for the documentary Modernism, Inc. with a typewriter.

Alums Jason Cohn (’98) and Camille Servan-Schreibrer‘s (’98) latest film “Modernism, Inc” will have its California premiere at the SF Indie Film Fest Tuesday, February 13.

The film tells the story of a mid-century design icon named Eliot Noyes. Noyes’ work for companies like IBM and Mobil Oil was often behind the scenes, which made him a little less prominent in the public eye than some of his contemporaries, but in many ways he was more influential than any of them. They’ve been showing this film at festivals and special screenings around the country and around the world. And now it’s finally coming to the Bay Area.

Talia Mindich (’22) was the associate producer and assistant editor. Nina Goodby (’11) was assistant editor.

Photo of Jason Cohn.

Jason Cohn

Jason Cohn is a writer, producer and director who has worked in print, radio, television and film. He is the Peabody Award-winning director of EAMES: The Architect and the Painter and The First Angry Man, which traces the roots of the American Tax Revolt to a California ballot initiative. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, The Los Angeles Times and Rolling Stone Magazine.

Photo of Camille Servan-Schreiber.

Camille Servan-Schreiber

Camille Servan-Schreiber was born in France and has been working in documentary film in the US since 1998. She has produced for American Masters, Frontline, PBS, National Geographic and many other outlets and received numerous honors including a Peabody, a Golden Spire Award from the San Francisco Film Festival and a national Emmy nomination.

Photo of Talia Mindich.

Talia Mindich

Talia Mindich (‘22) is an aspiring documentary film editor in the Bay Area. Since graduating, she has worked as assistant editor and associate producer on films that cover a range of stories, including the dismantling of local news, the changing landscape of storybooks, and the function of legends.

Dean's Newsletter

June 15, 2023

Quarterly Newsletter from Dean Geeta Anand

Geeta Anand. Photo by Christopher Michel. Dear Berkeley Journalism Community, We live in a moment like no other. The threats to democratic culture posed by weaponized disinformation, partisan disharmony, and…