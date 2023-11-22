Journalism Deans and Local News Initiative

At a time when the very survival of local news is at risk, the Press Forward initiative’s pledge to inject more than $500 million into the journalism that sustains civic life inspires new hope. We applaud the coalition of 22 donors, including anchor investors the MacArthur Foundation and the Knight Foundation, who have made a transformative commitment that can revitalize local journalism.

As leaders in journalism education, we have a vested interest in the health of local news. Our job is to prepare the next generation of journalists, teaching them skills and nurturing a passion for serving communities.

The decline of local news diminishes the opportunities available to our students. But we know this is more than a journalism crisis; it is a democracy crisis. The closure of more than 2,500 newspapers since the turn of the century has left communities in a news drought. People lack the kind of truly local news that helps them be active citizens.

Without that civic capital, our very democracy is at risk.

We believe students in college and university journalism programs can be important contributors to a healthy local news ecosystem. In fact, they already are.

The Center for Community News at the University of Vermont has documented more than 130 university-led student reporting projects in the U.S. About 1,200 students are actively engaged in local journalism. The Pew Research Center found that an astounding 1 in 10 statehouse reporters in the country are students. University-led journalism programs are providing statehouse coverage in 19 states.

While the contributions of student journalists are substantial, we can and should do more. We believe that universities can serve as a backbone for local news, providing coverage on their own and supporting existing local news operations.

We are committing to explore ways that university journalism programs can work together to leverage our assets, expertise, community trust, and experiences to help local news thrive. Expanding student-led coverage of state government presents a ripe opportunity for this effort. We believe there are other opportunities – topic-based or geographically centered – that merit investigation.

We are already undertaking research intended to help us understand how we can best collaborate. What we learn will help guide our next steps.

Our pledge is to work together to build on the impact of our individual institutions. Our faculty and our students have the skills, the commitment and the vision to write a new chapter in American journalism — one in which local news, and the democracy it serves, emerge stronger.

With a deep commitment to leveraging the power of educational institutions for the greater good of democracy,

Geeta Anand

Dean and Professor, UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism

Hub Brown

Dean and Professor, University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications

Elisia Cohen

Director of the Hubbard School of Journalism and Mass Communication

University of Minnesota

Dr. Ginny Whitehouse

Professor of Multimedia Journalism

Director of ICCA School of Communication

Eastern Kentucky University

Barbara S. Gainey, Ph.D.

School Director and Professor of Communication, School of Communication and Media

Kennesaw State University

Kathleen Bartzen Culver

Director, Professor and James E. Burgess Chair in Journalism Ethics, School of Journalism & Mass Communications

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Mariette DiChristina

Dean and Professor of the Practice in Journalism

Boston University College of Communication

Diana Martinelli

Dean of the College of Media West Virginia University

Robin Johnson, PhD

Director, College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences

School of Journalism & Mass Media

Dr. Eddith A. Dashiell

Director, E.W. Scripps School of Journalism

Ohio University

David Boardman

Dean and Professor, Klein College of Media and Communication

Temple University

Juan-Carlos Molleda, Ph.D.

Edwin L. Artzt Dean and Professor / School of Journalism and Communication

University of Oregon

David Craig

Interim Dean and Professor

Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication

University of Oklahoma

Sallie Hughes Professor and Chair

Department of Journalism and Media Management School of Communication

University of Miami

Ann M. Brill, Dean

William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communications

University of Kansas

Dr. Kristine L. Blair, Dean

McAnulty College and Graduate School of Liberal Arts

Duquesne University

Marie Hardin, Dean

Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications

The Pennsylvania State University

Laura Barrett

Dean, Digital Media & Journalism

SUNY New Paltz

Kenn Gaither, Ph.D.

Dean of the School of Communications and Professor of Strategic Communications

Elon University

Tracy Sulkin

Dean, College of Media

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Laura Lindenfeld, Ph.D.

Executive Director

Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science®

Dean, School of Communication & Journalism

Stony Brook University

Emily Metzgar Director and Professor

School of Media and Journalism Kent State University

Leena Jayaswal

Interim Dean

School of Communication American University