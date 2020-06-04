Important Message from Berkeley Journalism: No More

June 4, 2020

Journalism, at its basics, is a disciplined search for truth to enable a free people to govern itself. But when people are gagged by fear or muzzled by violence, truth is unattainable and freedom a con. Racism does that.

Berkeley Journalism denounces the killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis, of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Ga., of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, and Philando Castile in St. Paul and many others, as well as the attacks on journalists around the country who’ve been targeted as enemies for covering the historic demonstrations protesting those senseless deaths of Black people.

On behalf of our students, staff, and teachers, I voice this institution’s outrage at the decades-long mistreatment of people of color by the criminal justice system in the United States, and demand that measures to bring it to a halt be made an urgent national priority.

On May 29, University of California, Berkeley’s Chancellor Carol Christ issued a powerful and unequivocal statement condemning the lethal crimes that spawned the recent wave of protests, and her statement is one we wholeheartedly endorse and urge you to read.

The UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism repudiates, in all its forms, the cruel, decades-long mistreatment of communities of color at the hands of police who defy their own mandate to protect and to serve the public. The current surge in racist violence comes at a time of dangerous rhetoric encouraging reprisals against the press and attacks on journalists covering the protests. Democracy must not tolerate either.

Respectfully, and in solidarity,

Edward Wasserman

Dean and Professor

UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism