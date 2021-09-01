Janice Hui named Managing Director at PBS FRONTLINE

Longtime Investigative Reporting Program (IRP) Managing Director Janice Hui has been named PBS FRONTLINE’s new managing director, the documentary television series announced today. For a decade, Janice has helped lead the IRP, a professional newsroom and teaching institute at Berkeley Journalism, which has increased its editorial collaborations with FRONTLINE in recent years (American Insurrection, Trafficked in America, Rape on the Night Shift), often with scores of students and alumni of the school.

Hui is replacing FRONTLINE Managing Director Jim Bracciale, who, after a remarkable career spanning three decades with the series, will be leaving this fall.

“For more than a decade, Janice Hui has played a pivotal role in building the Investigative Reporting Program into a powerful incubator for great investigative storytelling,” Prof. David Barstow said.

“She has been a champion for opening up the field of investigative reporting to diverse new voices, and an indispensable administrative and financial guru whose behind-the-scenes contributions and guidance has enabled scores of students to work at the IRP as interns or research assistants. And, of course, Janice’s brilliant curation and management of the annual Reva and David Logan Investigative Reporting Symposium helped make this event one of the premiere gatherings of investigative journalists.”

Barstow is sanguine about what the move will mean for the field of investigative reporting. “As painful as it is to lose Janice as my partner at the IRP to a key leadership position at the crown jewel of PBS, I could not be happier for her and what this means for the future of investigative reporting,” Barstow said. “Her new job at FRONTLINE will put her in the role of nurturing and protecting the most important platform for investigative documentary storytelling in the world.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Janice to FRONTLINE,” Executive Producer Raney Aronson-Rath said in an announcement. “We are confident that her expertise and dedication to journalism will fortify FRONTLINE as it evolves and continues to serve the American public year after year.”

“It is such an honor to be joining FRONTLINE, a series I’ve been watching with deep admiration for decades,” said Hui. “I look forward to working with its incredibly talented team to deliver rigorous, trustworthy journalism in new and exciting ways.”

Hui will begin her work at FRONTLINE on Tuesday, September 7.