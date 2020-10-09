Berkeley Journalism hiring part-time online instructors for spring semester

The Graduate School of Journalism at the University of California, Berkeley is seeking part-time instructors to provide online course delivery of the following 3-unit courses during the Spring 2021 semester:

J222 Interactive Narratives – 33% time appointment (3 teaching hrs/wk)

This course explores new and experimental story formats for news, which can include longform scrollytelling, non-linear narratives, vertical video, motion graphics, animation, live blogs, timelines, bot and chat apps, interactive data visualizations, virtual reality or augmented reality, and innumerable other approaches to storytelling in the digital age. The course will ideally involve the use of one or more of the following: Adobe Premiere, After Effects, HTML/CSS/JavaScript, virtual reality (and the respective software to create these experiences), 360 video cameras and software, or other technologies that the candidate may demonstrate for students. The instructor will have agency to choose which forms to explore, and can bring in guest speakers/luminaries in the field to speak on some of these approaches. Candidates will have access to an existing syllabus to use as a guideline.

J298 Data Journalism – 33% time appointment (3 teaching hrs/wk)

This course focuses on the basics of Data Journalism as a branch of investigative reporting. The candidate will be asked to focus emphatically on accountability reporting through data-driven journalism, and to be proficient in teaching students how to mine datasets for stories that are compelling, authoritative, and ground-breaking. The course should provide students with technical expertise in statistics, open source (OSINT) investigations, data cleaning/analysis, and web scraping, and software such as R Studio, Python, SQL, spreadsheets, OpenRefine, Machine Learning, GIS, or SPSS/PSPP. In addition, the course should focus on the fundamental principles of data analysis and visual presentation, and how to acquire, process and “interview” data.

J298 Race and Journalism – 33% time appointment (3 teaching hrs/wk)

This lecture course will expose our students to a critical examination of how race is covered in the journalistic news media. This course will tackle ethical dilemmas that arise in race-related coverage, and engage students in activities to explore their own implicit biases, identity, and privileges. This course may also examine the notion of journalistic objectivity in an age when race and identity issues have been thrust into the forefront of the public’s consciousness.

These teaching positions are expected to deliver the specified hours of online course delivery per week for the Spring semester. In addition to teaching responsibilities, general duties include holding remote office hours, assigning grades, advising students, preparing course materials (e.g., syllabus), and maintaining a course website.

For more information about the positions, including required qualifications and application materials, go to: https://aprecruit.berkeley.edu/JPF02551 Please contact aimeel@berkeley.edu with questions. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. The University of California, Berkeley is an AA/EEO employer.

cc:

National Association of Black Journalists

Disabled Writers

National Association of Hispanic Journalists

Native American Journalists Association

Asian American Journalists Association

Editors of Color