“Gabriel’s Fund” launched to support reporting on vulnerable children

Berkeley Journalism has established a reporting fund in memory of eight-year-old Gabriel Fernandez, the subject of the critically acclaimed Netflix true crime docuseries “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez,” which is based on in-depth reporting by the Investigative Reporting Program‘s Garrett Therolf.
Fernandez was beaten to death by his mother and her boyfriend in Palmdale, California after months of torture.
Money raised will support continued reporting on vulnerable children, led by Therolf.
Learn more about our role in the Netflix series here.
Directed by Brian Knappenberger.
