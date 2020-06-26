Fall Lecturer Openings, Graduate School of Journalism, UC Berkeley

The Graduate School of Journalism seeks applicants to serve as Lecturer in the Fall 2020 Semester in the following courses:

J255, Ethics, Law and Public Purpose (Wed 9am–12pm)

A required class in the values and rules guiding journalism practice. The lead instructor will be principal teacher for the first nine weeks of the course, which consists of interactive lectures plus breakout sections. The second six weeks are dedicated to media law; it is taught by media law specialists, although the lead instructor retains overall administrative responsibility. Preferred candidates would have deep experience in journalism and/or in professional ethics. Those with a strong desire to inspire and lead spirited discussion of values and moral challenges are especially encouraged to apply.

J219 Videography (3 hours/week, plus office hours and setup. Time flexible.)

For second-year students, course is designed to expand on the video camera and lighting instruction they learned during their first year of study. This class focuses on supporting student master’s projects for those studying documentary, shortform video, and multimedia. Candidates with strong professional experience in videography are especially encouraged to apply.

J200 Introduction to Reporting (3 hours/week plus 3 hours lab. Time flexible.)

Intro to Reporting is required for all first-year students, and is split into several sections. The instructors will teach the basics of journalistic news reporting to about 12-15 students. This class has a heavy emphasis on professional practice, including reporting on real news stories for publication in either a school-run hyperlocal news website, or partner publications. Candidates with previous experience as news reporters and/or news editors are especially encouraged to apply.

J275, Introduction to Audio (3 hours/week)

This course teaches students the skills needed to tell stories in sound; how to write for the ear; how to use words economically and powerfully; how to conduct an effective interview; how to gather quality sound in the field; how to deliver a spoken script professionally; how to assemble and mix audio stories; how to edit and work with editors. Candidates with professional experience as audio producers are especially encouraged to apply.

For additional information about these courses, please contact Senior Assistant Dean Annette Garcia at: annette.garcia@berkeley.edu.

To review the full position postings and apply, visit: https://aprecruit.berkeley.edu/JPF02551

IMPORTANT: Candidates should indicate the course(s) they would like to be considered for in their cover letter.

All instruction for the Fall 2020 semester will be done remotely through Zoom and Canvas Learning Management System (LMS). There will be some access to North Gate Hall, where the Journalism School is located (Berkeley, CA), in order to perform remote lectures using school equipment in a large room. Social distancing and other safety protocols will be in place, and an equipment staff member of the school will be on hand to assist.

The University of California is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age or protected veteran status. For the complete University of California nondiscrimination and affirmative action policy see:

https://policy.ucop.edu/doc/4000376/DiscHarassAffirmAction.