Journalism and the Post-Presidential Election Political Scene

Geeta Anand is the dean at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, where she leads a major new project helping students produce stories for news outlets. She worked as a journalist for twenty-seven years, most recently as a foreign correspondent for the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal in India. David Barstow is the Reva and David Logan Distinguished Chair in Investigative Journalism at UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism, and leader of the school’s Investigative Reporting Program. He was a senior writer at the New York Times and the first reporter to win four Pulitzer Prizes. David Thigpen is curriculum designer and director of UC Berkeley’s new undergraduate journalism program. He has written for Time magazine, Rolling Stone, and the New York Times. He is also a public policy researcher and board member affiliated with the Institute for the Future in Palo Alto. Tamara Keith (’01) is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-host of the NPRPolitics Podcast. On Mondays she joins the PBS NewsHour for its weekly Politics Monday segment. Ms. Keith previously covered Congress and business for NPR and before that worked at member stations KQED, KPCC and WOSU. For the most up to date information, visit artsdesign.berkeley.edu.