2020

Monday, November 23rd

6:30pm

Journalism and the Post-Presidential Election Political Scene

Dean Geeta Anand joins a panel of fellow journalists, including Berkeley Journalism instructors David Thigpen and David Barstow, and alumna and NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith for a conversation about journalism in the wake of the presidential election. As priorities at the national political level shift before the new term starts in January 2021, panelists discuss the national agenda and its impact on California.

REGISTER: https://berkeley.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xTXjUvheRQqgaIhfw-ciNg

See Berkeley Journalism’s Election 2020 reporting project with CalMatters and KQED here: https://journalism.berkeley.edu/why-berkeley/our-work/elections2020/

 
Geeta Anand is the dean at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, where she leads a major new project helping students produce stories for news outlets. She worked as a journalist for twenty-seven years, most recently as a foreign correspondent for the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal in India.

 

David Barstow is the Reva and David Logan Distinguished Chair in Investigative Journalism at UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism, and leader of the school’s Investigative Reporting Program. He was a senior writer at the New York Times and the first reporter to win four Pulitzer Prizes.

 

David Thigpen is curriculum designer and director of UC Berkeley’s new undergraduate journalism program. He has written for Time magazine, Rolling Stone, and the New York Times. He is also a public policy researcher and board member affiliated with the Institute for the Future in Palo Alto.

 

Tamara Keith (’01) is a White House correspondent for NPR  and co-host of the NPRPolitics Podcast. On Mondays she joins the PBS NewsHour for its weekly Politics Monday segment. Ms. Keith previously covered Congress and business for NPR and before that worked at member stations KQED, KPCC and WOSU.

 

About Arts + Design Mondays

Arts + Design Mondays is organized and sponsored by UC Berkeley’s Arts + Design Initiative. The series is co-curated by African American Student Development in the Division of Equity & Inclusion; Arts and Innovation Advocates at Berkeley Law; the Arts Research Center; the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive; Berkeley Center for New Media; Cal Performances; the College of Environmental Design; the Department of Art Practice and the Wiesenfeld Visiting Artist Lecture Series; the Department of Theater, Dance, and Performance Studies; the Graduate School of Journalism; and the Richmond Arts and Culture Commission. Technical support and presentation offered by UC Berkeley College of Letters & Science, Division of Arts & Humanities.

The 2020 series of Arts + Design Mondays is made possible thanks to the generous financial support of Nancy Olson and Buzz Wiesenfeld.

This event is sponsored by Arts + Design and the Graduate School of Journalism.

Arts + Design and Berkeley Journalism

Online

This is a FREE event.
Tax-deductible donations from the J-School community help make this possible.

Tickets required

Julie Hirano
juliehirano@berkeley.edu