Dow Jones News Fund awards Geeta Anand inaugural Richard J. Levine Journalism Champion Award

The Dow Jones News Fund today announced Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Geeta Anand, dean of Berkeley Journalism as the recipient of the inaugural Richard J. Levine Journalism Champion Award.

“Geeta Anand’s demonstrated commitment to journalism education and rigorous, impactful news coverage, as well as strong values including diversity, make her a standout choice as the first recipient of the Richard J. Levine Journalism Champion Award,” said Dow Jones News Fund President Brent Jones. “Her leadership and body of work align perfectly with the News Fund’s early-in-career talent mission and Richard’s remarkable record of service and stewardship of high journalistic standards.”

The Journalism Champion Award was established in August 2022 to honor those whose work supports the perpetuation of a strong and diverse free press. The award also pays tribute to the late News Fund president and longtime Dow Jones news executive Richard J. Levine and his contributions to journalism.

Levine, who died in March 2022, was a steadfast champion of the important role of a free press in society, having spent his entire career as a reporter, editor and manager at The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones. The recipient of the annual award is selected from a group of nominees by a committee of Dow Jones News Fund staff and board members.

Anand was presented with the Journalism Champion Award on November 3, 2022 at the Dow Jones News Fund Board of Directors Annual Dinner.

About The Richard J. Levine Journalism Champion Award

The Richard J. Levine Journalism Champion Award was established in August 2022 to honor those whose work supports the perpetuation of a strong and diverse free press. The award also pays tribute to the late News Fund president and longtime Dow Jones news executive Richard J. Levine and his contributions to journalism.

Honorees are selected from a group of nominees by a committee of Dow Jones News Fund staff and board members. The recognition includes a cash award of $2,500 and a plaque, to be presented at a dinner reception before the News Fund’s annual board meeting, as well as travel to the meeting and overnight accommodations. Honorees agree to participate in the speaker series for the next year’s intern class.

The annual award is funded by contributions from the Dow Jones News Fund, the Dow Jones Foundation, The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Corp. Individuals and other organizations may also contribute by earmarking DJNF donations for the Richard J. Levine Journalism Champion Award.