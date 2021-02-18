Dean Geeta Anand statement in support of Asians and Asian Americans

Dear Berkeley Journalism Community,

I want to express solidarity with our Asian and Asian American communities who have experienced a surge in unprovoked and violent attacks in recent months, fueled by the racist rhetoric from politicians blaming China for the Covid-19 pandemic.

We have a long and painful history of bias and xenophobia against Asians and Asian Americans, and this recent surge of hate crimes is the latest, totally unacceptable chapter in a shameful history.

President Biden took an important step in condemning violence against our Asian American Pacific Islander communities when he signed a memorandum last month. Chancellor Carol Christ, in a statement yesterday, expressed, “solidarity with and sympathy for all in our campus community and beyond who have been hurt, frightened and traumatized by these vile, racist incidents.”

On behalf of Berkeley Journalism, I join our national and campus leaders in expressing outrage at these attacks and stand in solidarity with our communities who are experiencing so much violence and pain.

For those who may be in need, here a few helpful resources shared by Chancellor Christ:

For our community members in need of support, please know you are not alone. I am always available, as is Tracy Pascua Dea, our head of student services, Jeremy Rue, our associate dean, Andrés Cediel, our head graduate advisor, and so many other members of the Berkeley Journalism community.

In solidarity,



Geeta Anand

Dean and Professor

Berkeley Journalism