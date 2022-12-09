Daniel Márquez named assistant director of student services

Dear Berkeley Journalism Community,

I am thrilled to announce that Daniel Márquez will be our new assistant director of student services, starting Dec. 12.

In this critical role, Daniel will report to Blaine Jones, our senior director of student services. Among his duties will be academic advising, planning and implementing student events, including commencement; management of course scheduling/listing; and processing financial aid, including student fellowships, travel grants, scholarships, and other awards. He will also provide advice and assistance to students regarding complex U.S. visa and immigration procedures and maintain strong relations with alumni, coordinating their engagement in student events and involvement in application reviews.

Born and raised in the Bay Area, Daniel is a first-generation college graduate who completed his degree in Political Economy at UC Berkeley in 2021 after spending several years working in San Francisco’s tech industry. During his time at Cal, Daniel produced print and audio stories for El Tecolote, El Tímpano, and KALX. Some of the stories he covered include the disproportionate COVID-19 rates in Oakland’s Fruitvale area; structural deterrents to voting in East Palo Alto; demands for mass releases in the face of the COVID-19 crisis in California prisons; and a brief history of the Ohlone Shellmounds for KALX, which he recorded in the J-School studios.

Over the past year and a half, Daniel has worked at the Latinx Research Center, where he also interned as an undergraduate. As an intern, Daniel conducted research on the diversity and complexity of Latinx identity; interviewed scholars, politicians, activists and artists; produced an audio story on the 2019 Haitian uprising and co-produced two episodes of the podcast series “Xicatrices y Xanaciones/Scars and Healing”. As an administrative assistant, Daniel supported all of the Center’s programming and events, including founding the Center’s first fully funded undergraduate research fellowship program, organizing a summer graduate dissertation writing fellowship, and obtaining a historic $3 million budget allocation from the state.

During his time at Berkeley, Daniel has become interested in the intersection of systemic oppression and mental health and the potential of therapy and mindfulness as a source of healing. He is thrilled to move into a role dedicated to providing student support and hopes to help students navigate their journey into becoming stellar journalists.

With great excitement about the work Daniel will do in serving our students at Berkeley Journalism,

Geeta Anand

Dean and Professor