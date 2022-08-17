Andrés Cediel Appointed to Leadership Role as Associate Dean

Dear Berkeley Journalism Community,

I am thrilled to announce that video instructor Andrés Cediel (‘04) will serve as associate dean at the journalism school for the academic year 2022-23.

Andrés brings vast reservoirs of energy and organizational prowess to this role, in addition to a passion and commitment to elevate the voices of journalists from historically marginalized groups. I am counting on him to help me implement our school’s anti-racism plan to change the face of journalism in this world at this moment in history where our profession could not be more important.

An award-winning documentary filmmaker, Andrés has been teaching at the school since 2013, and in 2017, he was hired to lead the school’s video program. He produced “Rape in the Fields” and was a writer and producer of “Rape on the Night Shift,” which brought to light rampant sexual assault of immigrant women in the agricultural and janitorial industries. The two films, which aired in both English and Spanish, were produced at our Investigative Reporting Program and were part of a multimedia collaboration with FRONTLINE, Univision, the Center for Investigative Reporting and KQED. The films combined won a duPont-Columbia Journalism Award, the RFK Grand Prize for Journalism, and were nominated for three national Emmys.

Andrés replaces Jeremy Rue (‘07), who served as associate dean for my first two years as dean, from 2020 until 2022. Jeremy has decided to transition back to his teaching role, which is a huge gift to his students in the multimedia track.

Among his many responsibilities, Jeremy played a key role in developing and implementing the school’s anti-racism plan, including a new policy requiring searches involving extensive outreach for almost every open lecturer position. In this way, Jeremy successfully oversaw the diversification of the lecturers teaching at the school, bringing in many talented new instructors.

I could not be more grateful to Jeremy for literally changing who gets to be a lecturer at Berkeley Journalism. And I could not be more excited to have Andrés step into the role with his passion for strengthening our school.

“I am filled with gratitude and humility for this opportunity, along with both courage and hope for what we can accomplish,” Cediel said.

“We are good now, and we will become better everyday by shining light, healing and compassion on each other, and the communities we serve.”

Please join me in welcoming Andrés into his new and vitally important leadership role.

Geeta



Geeta Anand

Dean and Professor

Robert A. Peck Chair