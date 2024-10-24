Caren Bohan (’92) Appointed USA TODAY Editor In Chief

Warm congratulations to alum Caren Bohan (’92), recently appointed Editor in Chief of USA Today.

Bohan is a seasoned newsroom executive with over 30 years of news experience including more than a decade as a newsroom leader. She began her career at Reuters where she spent 20 years, serving as a financial and economics correspondent, and later as a White House correspondent. She has interviewed presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush and has reported from around the globe. Bohan has held leadership positions at both Reuters and National Journal. Joining USA TODAY in 2018, Bohan served as Washington editor, advanced to deputy Washington bureau chief, managing editor for politics and Washington and was later promoted to executive editor for politics working with editors to shape coverage of the 2024 presidential election. She was elected in 2009 to the White House Correspondents’ Association board and served as its president from 2011 to 2012. Most recently Bohan served as Interim Editor in Chief of USA TODAY.

A McGill University graduate, Bohan earned a Master of Journalism from the University of California, Berkeley.