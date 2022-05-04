Amy Utstein Named Senior Assistant Dean of Berkeley Journalism

Dear Berkeley Journalism Community,

I am thrilled to announce the appointment of Amy Utstein to the role of senior assistant dean of administration and strategy at our school.

In this critical role, Amy will oversee human resources, finance and facilities, among other things. She will also serve as chief of staff, and oversee the implementation of the school’s strategic vision as we seek to change who gets to be a journalist in this country.

Amy brings to our school a deep knowledge of campus processes, protocols, procedures and academic standards and practices, after a distinguished career at UC Berkeley. Most recently, Amy was the director of finance and administration at Cal Performances; prior to that, she ran the Clinical Program at Berkeley Law, and also served as the undergraduate adviser in comparative literature.

Amy believes that work should be both joyful and meaningful. She cares deeply about equity in all of its forms, knows there is always more to learn, and believes strongly in radical collaboration.

Throughout her time at Cal, Amy has made employee engagement the cornerstone of her work, and her biggest honor professionally was being nominated by her direct reports for the Berkeley Staff Assembly’s Excellence in Management Award (and winning it) twice. She says she is, “exceptionally excited to meet and work with the brilliant and dedicated J-School staff, students and faculty,” to help us achieve our vision for the School.

Amy’s academic background is in theater. She has a bachelor’s degree from Brandeis University and a master of fine arts in Japanese Theater from The University of Hawai’i at Mānoa (and even worked at Berkeley Rep as literary manager and dramaturg back in the day).

Her appointment follows a nationwide search that I led, together with Professor Elena Conis and Heidi Wagner, assistant dean for finance and administration at the Division of Biological Sciences, with input from our staff supervisors and Executive Committee. Amy begins work July 1.

Please join me in giving her a warm welcome!

Geeta Anand

Dean and Professor

Berkeley Journalism