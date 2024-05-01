Alumni honored with 2023 Peabody Awards nominations

Four Berkeley Journalism alums are nominated for Peabody Awards, an honor that celebrates the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and streaming media in 2023.

Nominees were chosen by the Peabody Awards Board of Jurors from more than 1,100 entries from television, podcasts/radio and the web.

Celebrated filmmaker Violet Du Feng (’04) was nominated for best documentary for Independent Lens’ Hidden Letters (PBS), which reveals how modern women in China are working to maintain the tradition of Nüshu, a secret calligraphy language used to communicate during a time when many women were kept from literacy. The film premiered in competition at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, won ten international festival awards, and was broadcast in more than 15 countries.

Three recent graduates, Production Manager Steven Rascón (’22), Production Assistant Kori Suzuki (’23) and Kathryn Styer Martinez (’23) of the post-production team, worked on “Reveal” from The Center for Investigative Reporting’s “The COVID Tracking Project” (PRX) nominated for best radio/podcast.

The COVID Tracking Project — a massive volunteer effort to document tests, hospitalizations and deaths — tracked the presence of the virus and deaths, becoming a de facto source of data amid the chaos of COVID-19. The series addresses crucial concerns about why the U.S. had to rely on volunteerism, rather than federal and state public health institutions, to receive critical COVID data during the worst public health crisis in a century.

Rascón is the production manager for the radio show and podcast “Reveal” from the Center for Investigative Reporting. He also produced the KQED podcast, “On Our Watch: New Folsom,” a serial investigation into the death of two whistleblowers inside California’s most dangerous prison, which aired on NPR stations such as KQED, Capital Public Radio, WHYY and KCRW. Rascón also helped produce the Peabody-nominated “Reveal” podcast series “Mississippi Goddam.”

Suzuki is a Japanese American journalist and documentary photographer based in San Diego, California. He is currently a staff reporter at KPBS, the NPR station in San Diego, California. His job is through the new California Local Fellowship, and he covers a regional beat that includes South San Diego County and the Imperial Valley. He previously worked as an associate audio producer for “Reveal,” a visuals intern for KQED Public Media and The Seattle Times, and an audio intern for The Washington Post.

Martínez is an award-winning, nationally recognized journalist. She joined Oregon Public Broadcasting as a full-time, permanent staff reporter based in Bend this April. She has worked in local news for KQED, The Press Democrat, Minnesota Public Radio News as a Toni Randolph Fellow where her reporting won an award from the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association and KPFA News in Berkeley, where she got her start. She was named a Jim Marshall Photojournalism Fellow at Berkeley Journalism in 2023 and a Greater Good Science Center reporting fellow in 2021. She was the production assistant with “Reveal” from the Center for Investigative Reporting throughout her time at Berkeley Journalism. She worked on award-winning and Peabody nominated projects “Mississippi Goddam” and the award-winning “After Ayotzinapa” series. She helped produce and contributed reporting to “Buried Secrets,” a series by ICT (formerly Indian Country Today) senior correspondent Mary Annette Pember for “Reveal”.

The winners of the 84th annual Peabody Awards will be announced on May 9 and celebrated on Sunday, June 9 at a ceremony at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles. This will be Peabody’s first in-person ceremony since 2019, as well as the first time ever in its history that the Awards will take place in Los Angeles.