News & Documentary Emmy nominations for more than a dozen alums

UC Berkeley Journalism alums were nominated for multiple 2025 News & Documentary Emmy Awards announced by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences on May 1. Winners will be announced at two ceremonies, on June 25 and 26, in New York City.

Nominations include:

Jeffrey Plunkett (’05), showrunner and an executive producer of “Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller,” with a whopping 29 nominations.

Bret Sigler (’03) and Singeli Agnew (’07) for Outstanding Editing – Documentary for “Citizen Nation.”

Serginho Roosblad (’18) and Marian Carrasquero (’19) for Outstanding Investigative News Coverage – Long Form and Outstanding Research – News for “Documenting Police Use of Force” for the AP and PBS Frontline.

Alexis Bloom (’01) for Outstanding Research – Documentary for “The Bibi Files.”

Emily Taguchi (’06) for Outstanding Light Feature Story: Long Form for “The Playing Field: The Battle Over Transgender Athletes,” The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper & CNN FlashDocs.

“The Grab” for Outstanding Investigative Documentary: associate producers JoeBill Muñoz, Mallory Newman (’19) and Emma Schwartz (’19), Yinuo Shi (’21) – additional associate producer/archival producer, and production assistants Christian Collins (’20), Buddy Terry (’23), Myah Overstreet (’23) and Talia Mindich (’20).

________________________

If we missed your nomination, please let us know asap and we will add to our esteemed list: journalism@berkeley.edu.