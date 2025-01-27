Applications open for the annual Bloomberg-UNC-Berkeley Business Journalism Diversity Program

Applications are open now through February 15 for the Bloomberg Business Journalism Diversity Program, in partnership with UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media and the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism.

The program welcomes undergraduate students who are interested in learning about business journalism, and they’ll explore how journalists report effectively on the economy, companies, financial and commodity markets, government and labor, where wealth and power converge.

The summer 2025 program will be conducted in New York City. All costs to participants will be covered including travel to New York City, lodging and meals during the program.

Who Should Apply?

University students who have a strong interest in pursuing a career in journalism and who are not currently studying business journalism.

Rising juniors and seniors.

Students from diverse backgrounds, perspectives and lived experiences are encouraged to apply.

Full-time international students studying in the U.S. are welcome to apply, but permission from their institution is required in order to pay for travel cost and issue stipends. Permission is not always granted. If you are an international student please consult with your campus’ international student representative.

Participants of the program will:

Acquire a basic overview of markets and financial concepts.

Learn the fundamentals of business journalism, one of the most in-demand fields in media today.

Practice writing and reporting techniques via hands-on instruction with Bloomberg journalists.

Gain insights on working in a diverse environment and the importance of representation in journalism.

Join an accomplished group of fellow students and program alumni who will serve as mentors as you navigate your career path.

Learn more and apply by February 15 here.