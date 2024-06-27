Applications now being accepted for Berkeley Journalism’s Reporters-in-Residence program

For the fifth straight year, the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism is giving aspiring journalists from Contra Costa County an opportunity to hone their skills in the classroom and on the beat.

Applications are now being accepted for the Reporters-in-Residence program, part of the school’s initiatives to bring new voices into journalism and remove barriers to enter the field. The program, launched in 2020, is part of Dean Geeta Anand’s ambitious efforts to change who gets to be a journalist in this country.

The fellowships are open to Contra Costa County residents with a strong interest in journalism and a willingness to share their knowledge of the community with Berkeley Journalism students. No job experience or journalism training is required.

Up to two resident reporters will be selected. Each will receive a $2,000 stipend and one-on-one mentoring, as they learn fundamental reporting skills and apply them to a beat on Richmond Confidential. The reporters in residence will participate in an Introduction to Reporting class alongside Berkeley Journalism graduate students, which meets in person, from 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays on the UC Berkeley campus.

The fellows are selected with top editors of “The CC Pulse” (formerly the Richmond Pulse).

The program runs from Aug. 21 to Dec. 13. The application deadline is July 12.

Please email any questions to Richmond Confidential at richconstaff@gmail.com.