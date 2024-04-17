Berkeley Journalism hosts 16th annual Reva and David Logan Symposium on Investigative Reporting

Hundreds of journalists, newsroom leaders, and supporters from around the world will descend on UC Berkeley this week, April 19 to 21, for the 16th annual Reva & David Logan Symposium on Investigative Reporting.

The Logan Symposium brings together a Who’s Who of top investigative journalists to address the critical issues confronting the field, explore cutting-edge technologies and reporting techniques, and network across newsrooms. The event also draws reporters and editors as well as media executives, attorneys, academic researchers and philanthropists who support journalism in the public interest.

Hosted by Berkeley Journalism’s Investigative Reporting Program (IRP) since 2007, the symposium is named for Reva and David Logan, whose generosity helped establish the IRP.

This year’s Logan Symposium features keynote speaker Susan Chira, editor-in-chief of The Marshall Project. The inaugural Daniel Ellsberg Whistleblower-in-Residence is Reality Winner.

Berkeley Journalism Professor Lisa Armstrong will moderate a panel on impact with Nikole Hannah-Jones of The New York Times Magazine/Howard University and Kevin Merida, former executive editor of the Los Angeles Times.

Alum Gisela Pérez de Acha (’20) and Sasha Schell (’24) will present an Introduction to Open Source Investigative Reporting workshop in collaboration with UC Berkeley’s Human Rights Center.

Berkeley Journalism current students will have an opportunity to meet with professional journalists during the event’s mentorship meet and greet.

The 2024 Logan Symposium advisors include: Berkeley Journalism Professor Lisa Armstrong; Mother Jones CEO Monika Bauerlein; Alexa Koenig, co-faculty director of the Human Rights Center; Ethan Toven-Lindsey, vice president of news for KQED; alum Rachel de Leon (’14), reporter and producer for TV and documentaries for Reveal; Crystal Logan, chief strategy officer of The Reva & David Logan Foundation; Jonathan Logan, CEO and board president of the Jonathan Logan Family Foundation; Richard Logan, board director of The Reva & David Logan Foundation; Aysha Pettigrew, director of operations at the IRP; Barbara Raab, senior program adviser of the Jonathan Logan Family Foundation; Christa Scharfenberg, project director of the California Local Journalism Fellowship program at Berkeley Journalism; and IRP faculty and staff members including Professor David Barstow, reporter and alum Gisela Pérez de Acha (’20), reporter Garrett Therolf and Managing Editor Bernice Yeung.

The Logan Symposium, Berkeley Journalism’s largest event of the year, is co-produced by Aysha Pettigrew and Tarin Griggs, with production assistance from reporter in residence Yasmin Rafiei and local news editor Christine Schiavo.

The programming runs Friday, April 19 to Sunday, April 21 and will be held at the International House. The event is sold out.

EVENT SPONSORS:

The IRP was founded with a gift from Reva and David Logan, which created an endowed faculty position, the Reva and David Logan Distinguished Chair in Investigative Journalism, in 2006. The IRP offices are sponsored by a generous gift from the Heising-Simons Foundation to the University of California, which allowed the university to purchase a building for the IRP and The Daily Californian. Individual donors also provide major program support and have long been the base of our funding.