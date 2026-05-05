UC Berkeley Journalism Alums honored with 2026 Pulitzer Prizes

UC Berkeley Journalism alumni Susie Neilson (’19) at the San Francisco Chronicle, Garance Burke (’04) at The Associated Press and Kathleen Hennessey (’04) at the Minnesota Star Tribune were named 2026 Pulitzer Prize winners by the Pulitzer Board at Columbia University today. Another eight Berkeley Journalism alumni were honored as part of award-winning or finalist teams.

“We are extraordinarily proud of our alumni for stories that illuminated facts in dark places and chronicled humanity in the face of brutality,” said Michael D. Bolden, dean of UC Berkeley Journalism. “The Pulitzers are exciting and gratifying, but the real prize is the powerful impact of these stories on people and communities, rights and rule of law.”

The Winners

Susie Neilson (’19) won the Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Reporting for the San Francisco Chronicle series “Burned,” which exposed how insurance companies used algorithmic tools that “failed Californians who lost their homes to fire by systematically undervaluing their properties, denying claims and making it impossible for them to rebuild,” Pulitzer announced. The series was done with the support of more than a dozen colleagues including visuals editor Maggie Beidelman (’13).

Garance Burke (’04), global investigative journalist at The Associated Press, won the Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting for what the jury called “an astonishing global investigation” into state-of-the-art tools of mass surveillance which were created in Silicon Valley, advanced in China and spread worldwide before returning home for secret new uses by the U.S. Border Patrol. AP video producer Serginho Roosblad (’18) contributed reporting.

The AP investigation covered three continents and was reported over almost three years, according to an announcement released today. The reporting, which was called “extremely challenging,” took on some of the world’s most powerful companies — several of which harassed journalists off the record to stop publication. The story required great persistence to find sources willing to talk amid widespread fear in China.

The Pulitzer Board said the investigation stood out for its innovative use of visual journalism, with photographers using a novel technique to show how invisible beams — from phones, security cameras and license plate readers – use facial recognition to track vehicles and people.

The AP investigation covered three continents and was reported over almost three years, according to an announcement released today. The reporting, which was called “extremely challenging,” took on some of the world’s most powerful companies — several of which harassed journalists off the record to stop publication. The story required great persistence to find sources willing to talk amid widespread fear in China.

The Pulitzer Board said the investigation stood out for its innovative use of visual journalism, with photographers using a novel technique to show how invisible beams — from phones, security cameras and license plate readers – use facial recognition to track vehicles and people.

Kathleen Hennessey (’04) of the Minnesota Star Tribune won the Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News for the publication’s coverage of a shooting at a back-to-school Mass at a Catholic school that left two children dead and 17 wounded, described by the Pulitzer jury as “powerful stories marked by thoroughness and compassion.” Andy Mannix (’15) contributed reporting.

“For the journalists in our newsroom, it was personal and up-close,” said Hennessey, editor and senior vice president of the Minnesota Star Tribune in an announcement. “I’d be crazy to say in a newsroom full of parents, it didn’t hit a certain nerve.”

“We felt responsible immediately to tell this story,” Hennessey said. “To confirm the facts, to get to the scene, to make the pictures, to make the video, to be up close and to be there.”

The Finalists

Cynthia Dizikes (’08) and Joaquin Palomino (’15) were Pulitzer finalists in the Investigative Reporting category for “Failed to Death,” a four-part series exposing California’s growing reliance on for-profit psychiatric hospitals and the grave consequences for people treated inside them.

Drawing on state reports, county citations, 911 calls and medical records, the reporters created a first-of-its-kind dataset that revealed widespread abuse, neglect and violence occurring inside these institutions’ locked wards, including hundreds of physical and sexual assaults and at least 18 deaths related to poor care between 2019 and 2024.

Brett Murphy (‘16) of ProPublica was a Pulitzer finalist in Explanatory Reporting category for an authoritative and consequential examination of the Trump administration’s freeze of humanitarian aid through the U.S. Agency for International Development, coverage that illuminated how the dismantling of the agency placed hundreds of thousands of people at risk, contradicted official assurances that lifesaving programs remained active and led to preventable deaths. ProPublica’s Managing Editor Tracy Weber (’89) was an editor on the series.

Nick Miroff (‘06) of The Atlantic was a Pulitzer finalist in Beat Reporting for his sustained and vigorous coverage of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, which included reporting on a deportee sent to El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center and on immigration enforcement officers facing daily deportation quotas.

An increase in Pulitzer Prize honorees in recent years

In 2025, alumni Parker Yesko (’16) and Catherine Winter (’87) were on The New Yorker team that won the Pulitzer Prize in audio reporting for the investigative podcast “In the Dark” about the 2006 US massacre at Haditha. Alumni Katey Rusch (’20) and Casey Smith (’20) and the Investigative Reporting Program itself were named Pulitzer Prize finalists for a story in the San Francisco Chronicle that documented a secret system that concealed police misconduct in California. Susie Neilson (’19), a Pulitzer Prize winner this year, was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in national reporting for “Fast and Fatal” about deaths from police car chases, a story that was also published in the San Francisco Chronicle. Read about last year’s Pulitzer winners and finalists here.

Read about UC Berkeley Journalism’s Pulitzer Prize winners and finalists over the years here.

-Marlena Telvick