UC Berkeley Journalism chooses New Assistant Dean to lead fundraising at a time of challenge and opportunity for journalism 

Seasoned fundraiser and University of California alum Tim Richter will be the new Assistant Dean for Advancement at UC Berkeley Journalism, the school announced today.

Richter will take the lead on the school’s fundraising initiatives as current Assistant Dean Steve Katz steps down from his post to become a part-time special advisor to the school. The school plans to launch a new capital campaign in coming months.

“Tim Richter brings energy, optimism and expertise to this role at UC Berkeley Journalism,” Dean Michael D. Bolden said. “He’s been a champion for athletics, business and journalism throughout his career, and will now partner with me to uplift UC Berkeley Journalism’s world-class program. I know Tim will achieve new heights of success.”

Richter comes to Berkeley Journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, where he served as the Senior Director of Development. Prior to that role, he supported the College of Business at California State University, Sacramento — first as Director of Development and then as the inaugural Senior Director of Development — for nearly seven years. Richter spent two and a half years at UC Davis, his undergraduate alma mater, directing annual giving efforts for the intercollegiate athletics department.

Richter, who holds a Master of Science in Sport Management from the University of Florida, says he’s a huge sports fan. He played basketball, baseball and football during high school in Sacramento.

He traces an early love for sports to UC Berkeley, where his father brought him and his two older brothers to football games in Memorial Stadium. Richter’s father attended UC Berkeley between 1968 and 1972, when he played on both the football and rugby teams.

“Cal was the first university I was introduced to,” said Richter, looking around the North Gate Hall courtyard with excitement about his new post at Berkeley.

“What draws me to this role is the mission and the opportunity to have a meaningful impact,” Richter said. “Journalism has never mattered more and UC Berkeley Journalism is preparing students to do the work that serves and strengthens communities.”

Richter, who has led all kinds of fundraising, from cultivating individual donor gifts to stewarding major foundation grants, says he’s looking forward to building relationships that will help the school thrive.

Richter and his wife, Megan, a licensed clinical social worker, met as undergraduates at UC Davis, and have been married for nearly a decade. They have a 7-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter, and he says the family is happy to move back to Northern California.

He’s a lifelong fan of the San Francisco 49ers and, of course, the Cal Bears. (Sorry, Warriors fans, he roots for the Kings.) Richter says he and his wife enjoy exploring local restaurants, breweries, and wineries — “not that we have much time to do that!” he says with a laugh. Richter says he has a newfound passion for golf, which he likes to play with his son.

He also looks forward to walks in the East Bay’s parks and although he does not yet have a dog, he says his 4-year-old is working on it. “If it was up to her, we would definitely have a dog,” he said.

Richter says he’s fully aware of the challenges facing journalism, but he is optimistic about raising private funds to support students and the mission of Berkeley Journalism.

“No industry is immune to evolution and change,” he said. “We have the opportunity to seek philanthropic investments that can help transform the future of the Journalism industry, and support its future leaders.”

Richter says this position gives him a chance to raise funds to invest in the next generation of journalists being trained at the greatest public university in the world.

“I am truly grateful and honored for the opportunity to join the UC Berkeley School of Journalism and can’t wait to get started,” Richter said.