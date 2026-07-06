California renews groundbreaking investment in local journalism, leads national model 

Media Release

July 6, 2026

California invests in local journalism, leads national model

California is reinforcing its role as the national leader in rebuilding local journalism, approving a $15-million investment in reporting and editing fellowships and newsroom leadership training and sustainability initiatives in the state budget signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom last week.

This funding supports the UC Berkeley Journalism-based California Local News Fellowship — the nation’s largest publicly funded journalism initiative — and the Maynard Institute’s Propel Initiative, a groundbreaking leadership and newsroom sustainability effort led in collaboration with American Community Media, California Black Media and Latino Media Collaborative.

The budget also includes $10 million for the Civic Media Program, funded by the state, which will be matched by a minimum $10-million contribution by Google.

“California has long led the nation in creating opportunity for its millions of residents. This model of funding independent local journalism and newsroom sustainability is yet another way California is showing leadership, especially at a time when the dark clouds of authoritarianism and the scourge of disinformation are threatening to undermine freedom of the press,” said Michael D. Bolden, dean of UC Berkeley Journalism. “Lawmakers have shown a steadfast commitment to local transparency and accountability and to democracy itself. They realize that the public good requires a resolute investment in trustworthy news and information.”

The California Local News Fellowship and Propel Initiative together provide a national model at a time of crisis for journalism, a period marked by an unprecedented rise in news deserts and the plunging number of local journalists per capita.

“California’s lawmakers have again recognized that everything we care about in our local communities — from affordable housing to excellent education to safeguarding the environment — is enabled by robust local journalism,” said former state Sen. Steve Glazer who championed the local news fellowship with $25 million in state funding in 2022.

Glazer retired from the Senate in 2024 but has continued to be deeply engaged in supporting renewed funding for local journalism.

This year, legislative leadership for the state’s investment was provided by Senate President Pro Tempore Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara), Sens. Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica), Catherine Blakespear (D-Encinitas), Melissa Hurtado (D-Bakersfield), John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) and Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas (D-Salinas), Assemblymembers David Alvarez (D-San Diego), Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park), Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino), Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) and Lori D. Wilson (D-Suisun City). Many other legislators stepped up to support the funding.

The California Local News Fellowship program led by journalist Monica Campbell has nearly 70 early-career reporting fellows currently serving communities from Shasta County to the Inland Empire. To date, 110 fellows have produced more than 10,000 stories to help keep Californians informed about important issues, such as immigration, housing, education, and more. The latest funding ensures that fellows will serve California communities through 2029.

Fellows and partner newsrooms are independent, competitively selected and based in counties that currently account for approximately 90 percent of California’s population. State funding has supported four cohorts of full-time, two-year reporting fellows, editing fellowships and new health reporting fellowships, which also receive support from the California Health Care Foundation.

The Propel Initiative complements the California Local News Fellowship by helping community and ethnic media organizations become stronger, more resilient and financially sustainable. Led by the Robert C. Maynard Institute for Journalism Education in partnership with American Community Media, California Black Media and Latino Media Collaborative, Propel invests in the organizations that collectively serve more than 20 million Californians with trusted local news and information.

“This investment by lawmakers affirms a simple truth: Journalists, storytellers and news organizations serving California’s diverse communities must have the capacity to provide the trusted information people need to make informed decisions, hold institutions accountable and participate fully in civic life,” said Martin G. Reynolds, co-executive director of the Maynard Institute. “More than support for journalism, this is a commitment to ensuring every Californian — regardless of where they live or the language they speak — has access to trusted news and information.”

Through Propel, participating news organizations and media professionals receive training, technical assistance, and strategic support to strengthen editorial leadership, newsroom management, and storytelling through regional institutes, management development, and peer learning; build organizational capacity through technical assistance in audience engagement, business development, legal and journalism safety and operational best practices; create sustainable revenue through the Fire Up Entrepreneurship Program and the Community Media Marketplace, a first-of-its-kind statewide platform that helps community and ethnic media organizations compete collectively for major public and private advertising campaigns.

The 2026-2027 state funding will fund a fifth cohort of reporting and editing fellows, while continuing the Propel Initiative — extending California’s strategy to strengthen local journalism statewide.

Statements from partner organizations

American Community Media

“This renewed investment is a vote of confidence in the vital role that ethnic and community media play in keeping California informed, connected and represented. We’re grateful for the continued Propel partnership and committed to building on the momentum it represents.”

—Jaya Padmanabhan, Executive Director of American Community Media

“The tireless advocacy and coordinated effort of this coalition over the last several weeks showed lawmakers the true, undeniable power of the community press. This $15 million renewal is a crucial victory for information equity, ensuring our newsrooms can continue reporting on the ground where it matters most. Looking ahead, this isn’t just a budget win for today — it is a vital launchpad for building a sustainable, long-term ecosystem for ethnic media across California.”

—Julian Do, Co-Director of American Community Media

California Black Media

“This investment is a testament to the value California’s leaders place on the role local newsrooms and community advocates play in our civic life. I’m grateful to Governor Newsom, lawmakers, our coalition partners, and supporters across state government for fighting side by side with us to secure the funds necessary to strengthen California’s media infrastructure and keep trusted local information flowing to the people who need it most.”

—Regina Brown Wilson, Executive Director of California Black Media

Latino Media Collaborative

“Sustaining Latino and news media serving communities of color is a non-negotiable public infrastructure necessity. Alongside our partners at California Black Media, American Community Media, and the Maynard Institute, we extend our deepest thanks to Governor Newsom, Speaker Rivas, Pro Tem Limón, Senators Laird, Pérez, Hurtado, Glazer, Allen, and Assemblymembers Alvarez, Wicks and Wilson. This historic victory ensures that trusted newsrooms reflecting and serving California’s diverse population can continue their essential work.”

— Arturo Carmona, President of the Latino Media Collaborative

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For more information or to request interviews, contact Andrea Lampros, Communications Director, UC Berkeley Journalism, at 510.847.4469, alampros@berkeley.edu or journalism.berkeley.edu.