Alums Katey Rusch and Casey Smith named to TIME’s annual ‘TIME100 Next’ list of the 100 leaders shaping the future

TIME’s list of 100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future, announced today, includes UC Berkeley Journalism alums Katey Rusch (’20) and Casey Smith (’20) — investigative reporters who have recently been honored with some of the biggest awards in journalism for their story on policing, “Right to Remain Secret.”

The TIME100 Next expands on the TIME100 list of the most influential people in the world by highlighting 100 emerging leaders who are considered to be shaping the fields of business, sports, entertainment, science, activism and more. This year’s list includes writer Ocean Vuong, Partiful co-founder Shreya Murthy, Spanish soccer star Lamine Yamal, President Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt and activist Erika Kirk.

TIME’s Nancy Gibbs wrote about Smith and Rusch: “The best investigative reporters possess courageous curiosity, or they wouldn’t undertake projects that consume months or years of work with no guarantee of success. They also have to be nerdy enough to relish untangling bureaucratic kudzu, creative enough to see around corners, and resilient in the face of setbacks. Katey Rusch and Casey Smith are all that and more….Their work inspired new efforts at legislative and regulatory reform of law-­enforcement systems. It was the kind of work, in other words, that protects us all by holding the powerful to account.”

Rusch, a reporter for Berkeley’s Investigative Reporting Program (IRP), and Smith, a senior reporter at States Newsroom, won the Selden Ring Award, George Polk Award, Goldsmith Prize and, along with the IRP itself, were named Pulitzer Prize finalists for their two-part story that exposed a system for concealing police misconduct by California law enforcement officers for decades.

“From their first moments at the IRP, both Katey and Casey stood out for their bottomless curiosity, their relentless persistence, and their incredible work ethic,” said IRP Chair and Professor David Barstow, who called the TIME recognition a fitting honor. “The result of their partnership, which began right here at Berkeley, was an investigative project that has been repeatedly honored as one of the best produced anywhere last year. So no wonder they’ve made this TIME list. I can’t wait to see what they do next.'”

In spite of the recent string of accolades, Rusch said that when she received the notice from TIME she thought it was spam.

“I texted Casey and said, ‘Did you get this too?’” she said, before doing her reporter’s due diligence. “It really was unbelievable. I didn’t think Casey and I would ever be considered for something like this.”

Smith agreed, saying she never imagined this kind of honor.

“The skills and lessons I learned there [at UC Berkeley Journalism’s IRP] — persistence, curiosity and the courage to keep digging and asking questions — continue to guide the work I do each day,” Smith said. “To me, this recognition is a reminder of the importance of digging for truth, and also of the mentors and peers who make this critical work possible.”

Rusch said that even though she and Smith aren’t in journalism for the recognition, it’s motivating to see young journalists recognized by TIME in this way.

“As journalists, I feel that we play a critical role in society and in our democracy to hold officials accountable. If we don’t look into secrets, nobody reveals those secrets.”

Rusch and Smith will be honored at TIME’s gala in Washington, DC on October 30.

_________________________

The full list and related tributes appear in the October 13, 2025, issue, available on newsstands on Friday, October 3, and now at time.com/next. #TIME100NEXT