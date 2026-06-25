National Headliner Awards honor alums for best journalism of 2025

UC Berkeley Journalism alums were honored in the National Headliner Awards, one of the oldest and largest annual awards competitions, for extraordinary print, online, television, radio and photographic journalism in the news industry.

More than 1,000 entries were received for this year’s competition that covered journalism published in 2025.

Becca Andrews (’15) won in the narrative podcast category for “American Shrapnel” for Alabama Media Group about serial bomber Eric Rudolph’s terror and the rise of anger in America. “American Shrapnel,” written and hosted by John Archibald and Becca Andrews and produced by John Hammontree, is an eight-part narrative podcast that traces Rudolph through the Centennial Olympic Park bombing in Atlanta in 1996, through the Birmingham abortion clinic bombing two years later and, ultimately, the largest manhunt in American history.