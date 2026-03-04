Three promising non-fiction filmmaking students named Marlon Riggs Fellows

Some students come to UC Berkeley Journalism having never held a camera. Others come with independent film credits or experience with filmmaking as undergraduates. But they’ve all evolved through the rigor of the doc program, whose “special sauce” one Marlon Riggs Fellow affectionately describes as “a thick pool of diverse and dynamic flavors, backgrounds and ideas with a side of open mindedness and swagger.”

Now in its eleventh year, the competitive Marlon Riggs Fellowship that honors the pioneering Black gay filmmaker (“Tongues Untied,” “Ethnic Notions”), and late alum/doc professor, Marlon T. Riggs (‘81), was awarded this year to second-year documentary film students Alana Minkler, Koby Park and Franny Trinidad.

The fellowship celebrates the life and work of Riggs, an alum who taught in the school’s documentary program more than three decades ago. He died at age 37 in 1994. The fellowships, awarded annually, are made possible by seed-funding from filmmaker Vivian Kleiman, Riggs’ former collaborator, and the Oakland-based production company Signifyin’ Works, the Ford Foundation, The Filmmaker Fund and with ongoing support from donors.

“Marlon Riggs’ legacy in radically interrogating stereotypes and pushing the creative boundaries of documentary film was groundbreaking then and remains so today,” Professor Jennifer Redfearn said. “I see the same intention in the work of our new Fellows.”

About the Fellows

Alana Minkler (’26) is a Navajo and Jewish documentary filmmaking student whose passion lies in directing and producing stories with a focus on Indigenous voices. Her background is in print journalism as a staff writer for the Press Democrat in Santa Rosa where she covered education and public safety for three years. She made the shift to visual storytelling in pursuit of more in-depth reporting and creative expression. She holds an undergraduate degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

Koby Park’s (’26) work with the campus farm and student-lead radio station during his undergraduate studies at UC Riverside has inspired him to amplify the voices of communities that are disproportionately affected by food apartheid and environmental racism. Park is the Chair of the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA) chapter at the J-School and a cinematographer on three thesis films this year.

Franny Trinidad (’26), born and raised in California with Filipino roots, focuses on human-centered stories of diaspora, queer identity and resistance. She holds a B.A. in Film and Digital Media from UC Santa Cruz. Trinidad is passionate about visual storytelling and driven by a commitment to using cinema as a tool for social change.

In the homestretch of thesis filmmaking before commencement in May, we asked them to reflect on the Riggs Fellowship and their time at the school.

Q: What was your reaction to receiving the Marlon T. Riggs Fellowship and what does his body of work mean to you?

Alana Minkler

I was shocked, honored and grateful. This fellowship means a lot to me coming from historically marginalized peoples. Riggs’ work has inspired many, including my own. The fellowship will allow me to focus on my thesis film, co-directed by my classmate Paul Ghusar (‘26). Our film hopes to challenge how colonialism’s influence on academia has kept Indigenous communities from healing and bringing their ancestral remains home. We are inspired by Riggs, whose films questioned the preconceived narratives, as well as who gets to speak and whose stories are left in silence.

Koby Park

My reaction was pure disbelief and denial. Among my other cohort members, I did not feel I deserved it. After learning to accept the fact, I have been filled with deep gratitude and a feeling of responsibility. Professor Marlon Riggs and his body of work embodies the rebellious grit in which the documentary form was built on. I am committed to helping the voices and stories of silenced BIPOC creators thrive, just as Riggs had.

Franny Trinidad

It is a huge honor. I have been inspired by his work since I saw “Tongues Untied” as a 17 year-old in my first undergraduate documentary class. His ability to abstract and capture the nuances of Black and queer experiences through visual language represents the importance of self-authorship for marginalized communities.

Like Riggs, I stand at the crosshairs of intersectional oppression as a queer Filipina woman. I feel a deep responsibility to create a body of work which reflects his legacy and a commitment to using cinema as a stepping stone toward collective liberation.

Q: What is the special sauce in the documentary film program?

Alana Minkler

The documentary filmmaking program here at UC Berkeley is simply the best. I find that there is a high degree of genuine care for every student’s success and a focus on the responsibility to be ethical journalists, leading us in how to navigate this precarious present-day media landscape. I picked this program because I knew it would teach me the skills I needed to learn, as well as match my passion for truth-telling, sincerity in storytelling and dedication to the truth – with West Coast energy, of course.

Koby Park

The special sauce is a thick pool of diverse and dynamic flavors, backgrounds and ideas. With a side of open mindedness and swagger. Our cohort is like an album with no skips. Everyone is a hit. The documentary program successfully selects immense talents from all over the world. I am merely a small part of a much larger support system and network of incredible peers.

Franny Trinidad

What I enjoy about Berkeley’s documentary program is its emphasis on collaboration and the opportunity to work with and learn from students from different countries, different backgrounds– all walks of life. The diverse viewpoints from within the cohort foster an environment which uplifts underrepresented stories and encourages us to constantly reassess our role as journalists and filmmakers.

Q: Who have been your mentors at the School?

Alana Minkler

My documentary instructors, Lecturer Cassandra Herman and Professor Jennifer Redfearn have taught me how to thoughtfully shape a story, pull the emotions to the forefront and distill what matters. My J200 Professor Lisa Armstrong has also inspired me to listen, pay attention to details and encouraged me to keep digging. All of these professors and mentors have reinforced in me that there is more than enough room for compassion in storytelling. You just have to bring out the common humanity.

Koby Park

Cassandra Herrman, Jennifer Redfearn, Nani Sahra Walker and (fellow Riggs Fellow) Franny Trinidad. Cassandra provided support in ways that many educators can never do by deeply trusting in her students and giving room for experimentation. Jennifer has kept us regimented and dedicated to understanding the craft of documentary filmmaking to be well-prepared for the industry. Nani has been instrumental in providing continued logistic, creative and emotional support for Franny and I throughout our thesis project. Franny has served as a mentor in the art of locking into standing on business.

Franny Trinidad

Coming into this program as a relatively inexperienced young person was initially intimidating, especially being surrounded by seasoned journalists and filmmakers. But through the creative process, I grew close to my collaborators on student projects, Fuwad Ahamad (‘26), Erin Sheridan, Kelly Liu (‘26) and Koby Park (‘26), who have acted as my mentors, each with knowledge and lessons that I have adopted through working with them. Cassandra Herrman has been instrumental in my development as a documentary filmmaker. I deeply appreciate her commitment to students, going above and beyond to support us both in and outside of the classroom.

Help us continue to grow this important program

To contribute to this historic fund, mail a check, payable to the UC Berkeley Foundation, with Berkeley Journalism/FW8051000 The Marlon T. Riggs Fellowship in Documentary Filmmaking in the notes field to:

University of California, Berkeley

Donor and Gift Services

1995 University Avenue, Suite 400

Berkeley, CA 94704-1070