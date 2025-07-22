Investigative Reporting Program named ‘Media That Matters’ honoree by Editor & Publisher

Editor & Publisher has selected UC Berkeley Journalism’s Investigative Reporting Program (IRP) as one of its “Media That Matters” honorees for 2025. The IRP is featured alongside the other winning organizations in the July/August issue of Editor & Publisher magazine.

The annual award, formerly known as “10 That Do It Right,” recognizes the changemakers redefining journalism’s future and that inspire with innovation in audience engagement, revenue, technology and journalism.

“IRP is catapulting students into careers as investigative journalists who are winning awards, holding those in authority to account and changing policies through their investigations,” judges commented.

Judges noted that IRP exemplifies “Media That Matters” because of the program’s emphasis on quickly training and developing a new generation of investigative reporters — with 50 graduate students working on 15-20 investigative projects at any given time.

“The IRP is pleased to be recognized for the training and mentorship we offer to emerging reporters as they produce impactful journalism at a moment when we need them most,” said David Barstow, the Reva and David Logan Distinguished Chair in Investigative Journalism and the chair of the Investigative Reporting Program.