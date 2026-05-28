Logan Symposium on Investigative Reporting 2026

The Logan Symposium on Investigative Reporting sponsored by UC Berkeley Journalism’s Investigative Reporting Program, May 1 to 3, brought together some 350 journalists, journalism supporters and students to discuss the year’s most important investigations and challenges to the field.

“History will judge how we, as journalists, responded in these times — how we held power to account through a tide of challenges to the free press and our own personal safety,” wrote David Barstow, chair of the Investigative Reporting Program, to participants. “So far, we’re doing pretty damn well. And that’s why I have never been prouder to be a journalist.”

The three-day event included talks by leading investigative journalists — several of whom were winners or finalists for the Pulitzer Prize this year — with the first two days held at UC Berkeley’s historic International House with all talks in the same auditorium, providing what organizers intend to be a collective experience. See the full schedule here. Some videos will be available on UC Berkeley Journalism’s YouTube in the coming weeks.

Estafany Rodríguez, who has covered immigration for Nashville Noticias and who was arrested by ICE and detained in Louisiana — in spite of her legal status and marriage to an American citizen — told a harrowing story of her arrest and detention and continued dedication to journalism. She was unable to travel because ICE has not returned her driver’s license or passport.

Independent journalist Georgia Fort, the keynote speaker on day two, who was arrested alongside journalist Don Lemon at a church in Minnesota, urged journalists to stand up in defense of the constitution and each other. “The question is whether we will rise to meet this moment or be overwhelmed by it,” Fort said.

Day three was co-hosted by the Human Rights Center, UC Berkeley School of Law and focused on visual investigations with hands-on workshops for journalists.

The Logan Symposium is made possible by the contributions of The Reva & David Logan Foundation and Jonathan Logan Family Foundation.

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Thank you to photographers Luiz H. Monticelli and Maggie Andresen for these photos.