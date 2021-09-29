Can we counter disinformation without compromising America’s core principles? Yes, scholars on a recent panel say — but it won’t be easy

In the latest episode of Berkeley Conversations, an elite panel of scholars described a range of potential solutions to disinformation, from measures to strengthen old-school local news media to government regulation of titans like Facebook and Twitter. But there’s a critical obstacle: Efforts to directly block disinformation could challenge core American values, such as free speech and freedom of the press.

Panelists: Geeta Anand, dean of the School of Journalism; Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of Berkeley Law; Hany Farid, associate dean and head of the School of Information; Susan D. Hyde, chair of the Department of Political Science; john powell, director of the Othering & Belonging Institute; and moderator Henry Brady, former dean of the Goldman School of Public Policy.

The event was sponsored by the Goldman School of Public Policy, Berkeley Law, and the Office of Communications and Public Affairs, with support from the Social Science Matrix.

Watch it here.