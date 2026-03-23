Berkeley Journalism alums to be honored in 2026 Daily Californian Hall of Fame Ceremony

Three UC Berkeley Journalism alums will be inducted into the The Daily Californian’s Hall of Fame in April, two of whom serve on the school’s advisory board.

David Corvo (‘72), a longtime television journalist who spent the last two decades as the senior executive producer of Primetime News for NBC News, is among the six inductees into the Hall of Fame.

Tamara Keith (‘01), NPR’s Senior White House Correspondent who has been on the beat through three presidents and four presidencies, is the 2026 Daily Californian Alumnus of the Year.

Emilie Raguso (‘06) will be honored as the 2026 Friend of the Daily Cal. After stints at Berkeleyside and Albany Patch, she founded The Berkeley Scanner in 2022, where she’s been providing in-depth coverage of public safety and policing in Berkeley as the editor in chief.

The Daily Californian Hall of Fame honors the best and brightest journalists from their 155-year history, dating to 1871. The inaugural class of inductees in 2024 included famed essayist Joan Didion and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner T. Christian Miller, a former lecturer at UC Berkeley Journalism.

“So many journalists got their start at The Daily Californian, breaking news, writing columns, and digging up stories on campus and in the city of Berkeley,” says alum and former Berkeley Journalism lecturer Monica Lam (’04) who joined the news organization as CEO last fall. “This is our way to highlight and honor their career achievements — while raising awareness of the importance of journalism in a functioning democracy.”

The event will be held on Saturday, April 25 from 4-7 pm at North Gate Hall on campus with opening remarks by Michael D. Bolden, dean of Berkeley Journalism. Hors d’oeuvres, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages will be served. Tickets can be purchased here.

“It’s our biggest party of the year and a chance to reconnect with other alumni and old friends, so come join us for the festivities!” Lam added.