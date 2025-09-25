Berkeley Journalism launches summer internship fundraiser

Internships in newsrooms provide students with real-world experience and support from editors that can be transformational. Not all newsrooms can pay for this work and yet all students deserve to be paid. Your support enables equitable access to this vital experience.

Help us raise $35,000 this fall — your gift will be amplified through a $10,000 challenge match!

Each $5,000 stipend makes it possible for a student to spend the summer in a newsroom — gaining hands-on experience, building professional networks, and producing reporting that can shape their future. Your tax-deductible gift of any amount to our crowdfunding campaign makes a difference.

Learn more and make a donation here.

Contact Us

Steve Katz

Assistant Dean for Advancement

stevekatz@berkeley.edu