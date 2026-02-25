George Polk Awards go to alums Nick Miroff and Brett Murphy

A handful of subjects consumed the news cycle of the last year but none more than the whiplash effects of Trump’s federal cutbacks and the contention around the federal immigration crackdown.

Brett Murphy (‘16) of ProPublica and Nick Miroff (‘06) of The Atlantic were two of the fifteen journalists awarded George Polk Awards for in-depth reporting on these seminal issues, becoming the most recent of our graduates to join journalism greats like Walter Cronkite, Edward R. Murrow, I.F. Stone, Isabel Wilkerson and the Watergate team of Woodward and Bernstein as Polk laureates.

“Berkeley Journalism graduates like Brett and Nick are world-class reporters who protect the public interest at a time when freedom of the press is under intense pressure,” Michael D. Bolden, dean of UC Berkeley Journalism, said. “We’re proud of their work and their place in our history of journalistic excellence.”

Murphy won the international reporting category for “The End of Aid,” a series that investigated the dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and its consequences around the world.

As ProPublica described, Murphy and his reporting partner developed deep sources and used previously unreported memos, correspondence and other documents to reveal the officials behind the decisions and the resulting harm, including deaths of people who depended on foreign aid.

The stories sparked an immediate outcry, ProPublica said. Experts, attorneys, nonprofits and lawmakers asked the Trump administration to change course, and ProPublica’s reporting was cited in legal filings and congressional inquiries challenging the dismantling of USAID.

This is Murphy’s third Polk Award. He won in 2024 for the ProPublica story that revealed “secret, lavish and highly questionable gifts” to the U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and in 2023 for his investigation into a police training program known as 911 call analysis.