Alumni honored with 2025 Peabody Award nominations

UC Berkeley Journalism alums were nominated for 2025 Peabody Awards last week for reporting that spans housing, the environment, economics and criminal justice.

The nominees in the 86th annual awards showcase “the most compelling and impactful stories” in broadcasting and streaming media and are selected by a board of jurors from more than 1,000 entries.

Nominated for best radio/podcast is “A Tiny Plot” (Snap Judgment, KQED, PRX)

Shaina Shealy (’16) Host and Producer

Anna Sussman (’05) Editor

Nancy Lopez (’11) Managing Editor, Snap Judgment

Catherine Winter (’87) Consulting Editor

The series includes footage from Tom Brouns (’23) and and David Rodriguez (’23) shot during their first year of graduate school.

What the judges said: This five-part public radio documentary from KQED’s Snap Studios follows a group of unhoused individuals in Oakland who band together to resist eviction and create their own community in Union Point Park, challenging traditional perceptions of homelessness. Through intimate storytelling and immersive reporting, journalist Shaina Shealy highlights the residents’ resilience and resourcefulness, revealing their daily struggles and the systemic challenges they face, ultimately urging listeners to view unhoused individuals with dignity and complexity.

Nominated for best documentary are two films led by Berkeley Journalism alums:

“The Strike” (PBS | Latino Public Broadcasting (LPB), ITVS | Incubated in the school’s Investigative Reporting Program)

–JoeBill Muñoz (’19) Director/Producer

–Lucas Guilkey (’19) Director/Producer

–MJ Johnson (’23) Production Assistant

–Katie Bernstein (’21) Production Assistant

–Laura Garber (’23) Production Assistant

–Robin Estrin (’21) Additional Research

–Ravleen Kaur (’20) Additional Research

–Christian Lee Collins (’20) Additional Sound

–Clare Major (’10) Additional Cinematography

–Mario Furloni (’11) Additional Cinematography

–JP Dobrin (’19) Additional Cinematography

–Rafael Roy (’18) Additional Cinematography

What the judges said: “The Strike” chronicles the 2013 hunger strike by 30,000 prisoners at Pelican Bay, a supermax prison notorious for its use of solitary confinement, highlighting the personal stories of the hunger strikers and the broader implications of their resistance. Through a blend of firsthand testimonies, archival footage, and insights from prison officials, the film explores the impact of solitary confinement and emphasizes the power of collective action and solidarity among marginalized communities, resonating deeply with audiences both inside and outside of prison walls.

“Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time” (National Geographic | Lightbox and Proximity Media)

–Traci A. Curry (’05) Director

–Pete Nicks (’99) Executive Producer

What the judges said: Centering the experiences of New Orleans’ predominantly Black communities during and after Hurricane Katrina, this documentary series emphasizes personal accounts from those directly affected rather than sensationalized media narratives. The series highlights systemic inequities and the government’s failures, revealing how the storm exacerbated existing social injustices while providing a platform for local voices to reclaim their story and share resilience, grief, and wisdom for future generations.

Nominated for best news is:

“Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller” (National Geographic)

–Jeffrey Plunkett (’05) Showrunner and Executive Producer

What the judges said: Journalist Mariana van Zeller investigates the world’s most dangerous black markets, exploring various underworlds such as fentanyl trafficking, illegal street racing and bride smuggling, to uncover the complexities of the multitrillion-dollar shadow economy. In her episodes, she highlights critical issues, including anti-LGBTQ+ violence and human trafficking, revealing how organized crime and exploitation operate globally.

“These nominees cut straight to the heart of the moment — fearless, unflinching reporting and storytelling that exposes injustice, amplifies unheard voices and reflects exactly why the Peabody Awards exist: to honor work that informs, challenges, and drives meaningful change,” said Jeffrey Jones, executive director of Peabody in the announcement.

The winners of the Peabody Awards will be announced on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

–Marlena Telvick

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ABOUT THE PEABODY AWARDS

The Peabody Awards is celebrating 86 years of honoring stories that defend public interest, encourage empathy and expand our understanding of the world. Respected for its integrity and revered for its standards of excellence, the Peabody is an honor like no other for television, podcast/radio, and immersive and interactive media. Chosen each year by a diverse Board of Jurors through unanimous vote, Peabody Awards are given in the categories of entertainment, documentary, news, podcast/radio, arts, children’s and youth, and public service programming. The annual Peabody winners are a collection of stories that powerfully reflect the pressing social issues and the vibrant emerging voices of our day. From major productions to local journalism, the Peabody Awards shine a light on the Stories That Matter and are a testament to the power of art and reportage in the push for truth, social justice, and equity. The Peabody Awards were founded in 1940 at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia and remain there today.